Close menu

Lucy Bronze: England defender 'fine' after limping off to spark World Cup injury scare

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments28

Lucy Bronze limps off pitch injured
Lucy Bronze played all six games in England's Euro 2022 victory

England defender Lucy Bronze is feeling "really good" despite limping off the pitch in Barcelona's Champions League semi-final first leg win over Chelsea, says Barca coach Jonatan Giraldez.

The 31-year-old went down off the ball in the 66th minute and was substituted immediately at Stamford Bridge.

"It was something in her knee, but now she is fine," said Giraldez.

The scare comes a day after England captain Leah Williamson was ruled out of the World Cup with an ACL injury.

"In the moment we made the substitution because it looked bad, but in this moment the feeling is really good," added Giraldez.

The Lionesses' World Cup campaign begins on 22 July when they face Haiti in Group D.

Bronze played in all six of England's games in their European Championship victory in 2022.

Giraldez's comments will come as a relief for Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman, who is already without several key players for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Along with skipper Williamson, Wiegman will be missing winger Beth Mead, who was the tournament's top scorer last summer, because of an ACL injury.

There are doubts over Chelsea forward Fran Kirby's availability, having been out of action since February.

And Chelsea defender Millie Bright has been ruled out for several more weeks following the knee injury she sustained in March.

Bronze's Barcelona side will take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their last-four tie with Chelsea on Thursday, 27 April.

Barcelona have been in prime form this season and are unbeaten in the Spanish top flight, 13 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the Primera with five games remaining.

Williamson injury on supporters' minds

Emma Sanders, BBC Sport

The initial reaction from Bronze and her team-mates was concerning as she looked in pain when she got to her feet, hobbling immediately down the tunnel.

The image of England team-mate Williamson doing the same just days earlier was in the minds of every England supporter.

But Bronze gave more encouraging signs at full-time when she returned the pitch with a smile on her face to shake hands with her Chelsea opponents and applaud the travelling fans.

Another loss to England's World Cup-bound squad would have been a huge blow to Wiegman in a week in which she has received plenty of bad news.

Bronze, a former Fifa Best Player of the Year, is England's preferred right-back and started every game at Euro 2022, offering an effective attacking outlet out wide.

She will be a loss to Barcelona in the second leg if she is forced to miss out but initial fears for Lionesses' fans have been softened by Bronze's full-time appearance on the pitch.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Scorpionwinger, today at 15:21

    No Bronze means Silver at best

  • Comment posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 15:17

    I really hope she is okay for the wlrld cup

    Agree she be a big miss along witj Williamson

  • Comment posted by rubber undies, today at 15:17

    Thanks for the HYS BBC

  • Comment posted by The_gym_instructor, today at 15:15

    I thoroughly enjoy watching women's football, and the frequency of injuries is concerning. Bronze, with Williamson, will be a big miss.

  • Comment posted by Ginger0n3, today at 15:09

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 15:12

      Linalmeemow replied:
      Look at all the edgy boys here today, it's adorable!

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 15:03

    Probably not a bad thing to happen. Bronze is getting on a bit now and made her debut years ago when television 📺 was black and white. It gives the youngsters a chance to shine on the big stage. Good luck with your recovery though Bronze. 🤞👍

    • Reply posted by Perry Scope, today at 15:24

      Perry Scope replied:
      My favourite player. Has never let her team down. Your comment made in a pathetic attempt to be edgy.

  • Comment posted by Numbering, today at 15:02

    No Bronze, Mead, Williamson. No WC.

    • Reply posted by rubber undies, today at 15:17

      rubber undies replied:
      The men's game is no different.

  • Comment posted by Pooface123, today at 14:52

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 14:54

      Linalmeemow replied:
      Who's an edgy boy? You are! You're an edgy boy!!

  • Comment posted by chickabump, today at 14:50

    Doesnt matter! ITS COMING HOME

  • Comment posted by NickB57, today at 14:38

    Houghton can replace Williamson. She's safer at the back. Williamson makes too many errors. Shame about the others who will miss he world cup. Bronze would be a big miss if she's injured badly.

    • Reply posted by Anneka, today at 14:45

      Anneka replied:
      Weigman doesn't share your view or she would have been included previously. Also Houghton turns 35 in a couple of days and it's hard to match someone 10 years younger at that point.

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 14:38

    That's a shame, England have no chance of winning bronze without her.

  • Comment posted by Yeo, today at 14:36

    Don't say it out loud

    • Reply posted by Anneka, today at 14:39

      Anneka replied:
      🤫

  • Comment posted by U142354326, today at 14:35

    All the best Lucy, hope you have a speedy recovery and get back in time for the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Cricket2922, today at 15:04

      Cricket2922 replied:
      @ U142354326
      Thank you so much for such a sensible and well meaning comment. Yes best of luck to Lucy Bronze, she is one of the all time greats of English lady footballers and really hope she makes a quick recovery !

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:34

    not again...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport