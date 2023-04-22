Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid2Celta VigoCelta Vigo0

Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo: Marco Asensio stars as Real win at home against Celta

Marco Asensio scores for Real Madrid
Marco Asensio has scored eight goals for Real Madrid in 2023 in all competitions, more than any other Spanish player from the top five European leagues

Marco Asensio scored one and made another as Real Madrid comfortably beat Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Asensio opened the scoring with a first-time finish after Vinicius Junior's cutback into the box.

A bullet header by Eder Militao from Asensio's corner three minutes into the second half sealed victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Barcelona, eight points clear of second-placed Real at the top of the table, host Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Iago Aspas had Celta's best chance of the match when he just had goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to beat but the Belgian saved at full stretch.

Los Blancos had a couple of half-chances before making the breakthrough, with Aurelien Tchouameni heading wide and Karim Benzema firing over from 25 yards.

Asensio's goal in the 42nd minute came from their first shot on target, while Militao's headed second effectively ended the game as a contest early in the second period.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 6Nacho
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 12Camavinga
  • 15Valverde
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 19CeballosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forModricat 81'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forVázquezat 76'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forRodrygoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal Ramos
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Villar
  • 20VázquezBooked at 19minsSubstituted forMedranoat 78'minutes
  • 14Tapia
  • 4Núñez
  • 17Galán GilBooked at 70minsSubstituted forSwedbergat 73'minutes
  • 21SolariSubstituted forCerviat 45'minutes
  • 24Veiga NovasSubstituted forMendes Paciênciaat 63'minutes
  • 8Beltrán Peinado
  • 23de la Torre
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 22SeferovicSubstituted forRodríguezat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Rodríguez
  • 9Mendes Paciência
  • 11Cervi
  • 18Strand Larsen
  • 19Swedberg
  • 26Domínguez
  • 29Rodriguez
  • 31Carrillo Balea
  • 34Sánchez Leal
  • 36Medrano
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
60,386

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Celta Vigo 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Celta Vigo 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Aspas following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  12. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Fernando Medrano (Celta Vigo).

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Gonçalo Paciência (Celta Vigo).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Dani Ceballos.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Medrano.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta Vigo. Fernando Medrano replaces Kevin Vázquez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gonçalo Paciência (Celta Vigo) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.

