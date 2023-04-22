Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Celta Vigo 0.
Marco Asensio scored one and made another as Real Madrid comfortably beat Celta Vigo in La Liga.
Asensio opened the scoring with a first-time finish after Vinicius Junior's cutback into the box.
A bullet header by Eder Militao from Asensio's corner three minutes into the second half sealed victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
Barcelona, eight points clear of second-placed Real at the top of the table, host Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Iago Aspas had Celta's best chance of the match when he just had goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to beat but the Belgian saved at full stretch.
Los Blancos had a couple of half-chances before making the breakthrough, with Aurelien Tchouameni heading wide and Karim Benzema firing over from 25 yards.
Asensio's goal in the 42nd minute came from their first shot on target, while Militao's headed second effectively ended the game as a contest early in the second period.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 6Nacho
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 12Camavinga
- 15Valverde
- 18Tchouaméni
- 19CeballosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forModricat 81'minutes
- 11AsensioSubstituted forVázquezat 76'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forRodrygoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal Ramos
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 21Rodrygo
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Villar
- 20VázquezBooked at 19minsSubstituted forMedranoat 78'minutes
- 14Tapia
- 4Núñez
- 17Galán GilBooked at 70minsSubstituted forSwedbergat 73'minutes
- 21SolariSubstituted forCerviat 45'minutes
- 24Veiga NovasSubstituted forMendes Paciênciaat 63'minutes
- 8Beltrán Peinado
- 23de la Torre
- 10Iago Aspas
- 22SeferovicSubstituted forRodríguezat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Rodríguez
- 9Mendes Paciência
- 11Cervi
- 18Strand Larsen
- 19Swedberg
- 26Domínguez
- 29Rodriguez
- 31Carrillo Balea
- 34Sánchez Leal
- 36Medrano
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 60,386
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Celta Vigo 0.
Attempt missed. Unai Núñez (Celta Vigo) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Aspas following a set piece situation.
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo).
Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a through ball.
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Óscar Rodríguez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fernando Medrano (Celta Vigo).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Gonçalo Paciência (Celta Vigo).
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Dani Ceballos.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Medrano.
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Fernando Medrano replaces Kevin Vázquez.
Attempt missed. Gonçalo Paciência (Celta Vigo) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.