Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1.
Leaders Bayern Munich suffered only their fourth Bundesliga defeat of the season at Mainz.
Three goals in 14 minutes from Ludovic Ajorque, Leandro Barreiro and Aaron Caricol saw the hosts stun Thomas Tuchel's side.
Bayern took the lead in the first half through Sadio Mane's header after he got on the end of Joao Cancelo's cross.
Borussia Dortmund have the chance to go top of the league when they face Frankfurt later on Saturday.
Ajorque equalised for Mainz after he headed home from close range when Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer couldn't keep hold of Lee Jae-sung's effort.
Barreiro slotted past Sommer after getting on the end of Karim Onisiwo's pass before Caricol sealed the victory as he finished into the bottom corner from Andreas Hanche-Olsen's lay-off.
Mane, who returned to the starting line-up following suspension, also had an effort ruled out for offside following a VAR check.
Line-ups
Mainz
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 27Zentner
- 25Hanche-Olsen
- 16Bell
- 20FernandesSubstituted forHackat 83'minutes
- 30Widmer
- 8Barreiro
- 31KohrBooked at 60minsSubstituted forStachat 64'minutes
- 19CaciSubstituted forMartínat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
- 9Onisiwo
- 7Lee Jae-sungSubstituted forBarkokat 77'minutes
- 17AjorqueSubstituted forIngvartsenat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dahmen
- 3Martín
- 4Barkok
- 6Stach
- 11Ingvartsen
- 21da Costa
- 37Burgzorg
- 42Hack
- 44Weiper
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 27Sommer
- 44Stanisic
- 2Upamecano
- 4de Ligt
- 6KimmichSubstituted forGravenberchat 75'minutes
- 22Cancelo
- 8Goretzka
- 42MusialaSubstituted forGnabryat 80'minutes
- 19DaviesSubstituted forMazraouiat 9'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forTelat 75'minutes
- 17ManéSubstituted forSanéat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gnabry
- 10Sané
- 11Coman
- 23Blind
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 33,305
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexander Hack replaces Edimilson Fernandes because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Post update
Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Jamal Musiala.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané replaces Sadio Mané.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1. Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Hanche-Olsen.
Post update
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Josip Stanisic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aymen Barkok.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Marcus Ingvartsen replaces Ludovic Ajorque.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Aymen Barkok replaces Lee Jae-Sung.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Joshua Kimmich.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Thomas Müller.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, FC Bayern München 1. Leandro Barreiro (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo.
Post update
Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).
