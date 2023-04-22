Close menu
German Bundesliga
MainzMainz 053Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Mainz 05 3-1 Bayern Munich: Leaders Bayern stunned after suffering away defeat to Mainz

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ludovic Ajorque
Ludovic Ajorque equalised for Mainz as they stunned Bayern Munich by scoring three goals in 14 minutes

Leaders Bayern Munich suffered only their fourth Bundesliga defeat of the season at Mainz.

Three goals in 14 minutes from Ludovic Ajorque, Leandro Barreiro and Aaron Caricol saw the hosts stun Thomas Tuchel's side.

Bayern took the lead in the first half through Sadio Mane's header after he got on the end of Joao Cancelo's cross.

Borussia Dortmund have the chance to go top of the league when they face Frankfurt later on Saturday.

Ajorque equalised for Mainz after he headed home from close range when Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer couldn't keep hold of Lee Jae-sung's effort.

Barreiro slotted past Sommer after getting on the end of Karim Onisiwo's pass before Caricol sealed the victory as he finished into the bottom corner from Andreas Hanche-Olsen's lay-off.

Mane, who returned to the starting line-up following suspension, also had an effort ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

Line-ups

Mainz

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 27Zentner
  • 25Hanche-Olsen
  • 16Bell
  • 20FernandesSubstituted forHackat 83'minutes
  • 30Widmer
  • 8Barreiro
  • 31KohrBooked at 60minsSubstituted forStachat 64'minutes
  • 19CaciSubstituted forMartínat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 9Onisiwo
  • 7Lee Jae-sungSubstituted forBarkokat 77'minutes
  • 17AjorqueSubstituted forIngvartsenat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dahmen
  • 3Martín
  • 4Barkok
  • 6Stach
  • 11Ingvartsen
  • 21da Costa
  • 37Burgzorg
  • 42Hack
  • 44Weiper

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 27Sommer
  • 44Stanisic
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 6KimmichSubstituted forGravenberchat 75'minutes
  • 22Cancelo
  • 8Goretzka
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forGnabryat 80'minutes
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forMazraouiat 9'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forTelat 75'minutes
  • 17ManéSubstituted forSanéat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 10Sané
  • 11Coman
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 40Mazraoui
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
33,305

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexander Hack replaces Edimilson Fernandes because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  8. Post update

    Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry replaces Jamal Musiala.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leroy Sané replaces Sadio Mané.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 3, FC Bayern München 1. Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Hanche-Olsen.

  13. Post update

    Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Josip Stanisic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aymen Barkok.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Marcus Ingvartsen replaces Ludovic Ajorque.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Aymen Barkok replaces Lee Jae-Sung.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Joshua Kimmich.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mathys Tel replaces Thomas Müller.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FSV Mainz 05 2, FC Bayern München 1. Leandro Barreiro (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (FC Bayern München).

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by BBC Censure, today at 18:45

    This is what City do!

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 18:44

    They becoming lately like Arsenal

  • Comment posted by Sticky Fingaz, today at 18:35

    Thomas is the new Frank at Bayern.. Hasnt won a game since he took over hahaha

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 18:25

    Wow maybe 11 in a row is too much. Amazing that the league is still alive in Germany. Would be incredible if Bayern didn’t win the league especially with Tuchel in charge. It would mean no trophies for the 1st time since 2012…

  • Comment posted by OutCat, today at 18:22

    Thomas Tuchel ?

  • Comment posted by nontribal, today at 18:21

    Can only be good for German football to have a more competitive league.

  • Comment posted by Adamski67, today at 18:16

    Ironically Bayern have turned into the German Chelsea it seems.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 18:29

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      More like German Juventus.

  • Comment posted by MFH07, today at 18:08

    Tuchel is a fraud of a manger

    • Reply posted by chris coughlan, today at 18:18

      chris coughlan replied:
      Manger?

  • Comment posted by RedJude, today at 18:02

    Nice result for Mainz! Glad to see Sadio score though. BvB currently 2-0 up, hope they get a nice win. I know one man who'd be very pleased with all three of those things.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 17:59

    I said it as soon as Nagelsmann was sacked and I'll say it again.... if we lose the League, WE DESERVE IT AS SALIHAMIDZIC INSISTS ON PUTTING HIS EGO AHEAD OF THE CLUB! SAME WITH HERBERT HAINER AND OLIVER KAHN!
    BRAZZO OUT! KAHN OUT! HAINER OUT! AND EVEN TUCHEL OUT NOW! WE ARE A LAUGHING STOCK!

    • Reply posted by BBCaregutterPress, today at 18:19

      BBCaregutterPress replied:
      aLL GOOD. why do you glory hunt bayern anyway?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:46

    Mainz, starter, dessert. So they sack the previous manager because of being one point behind Dortmund but Tuchel is losing a lot of games but that’s okay? One of the strangest appointment of all time. And what is all the hype over Musiala? Rio Ferdinand saying last week that he will be a future Ballon Do’r winner Lol, he is average at best, and did nothing in the two games against City.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 17:37

    C’mon Dortmund

  • Comment posted by Al, today at 17:32

    Very well done Mainz. Now going out to celebrate 🍺

  • Comment posted by Tiger Wids, today at 17:29

    I cannot think of a worse decision in football than that of sacking Nagelsmann because the "treble was in danger". Look at it now.

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 18:01

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      Keeping Louis Van Gaal until 5 matches left in the 2010-2011 season. We were lucky Jupp Heynckes saved us that season and at least got us to the Champions League.

  • Comment posted by Dys, today at 17:19

    It is in Dortmund's hands now.

    • Reply posted by EmergencyExit, today at 17:40

      EmergencyExit replied:
      Really ?

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd April 2023

  • MainzMainz 053Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
  • Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin2Werder BremenWerder Bremen4
  • Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim1Köln1. FC Köln3
  • VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18481WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg5
  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund29193765392660
2Bayern Munich29178479334659
3Union Berlin28157643311252
4RB Leipzig28156753351851
5Freiburg2814864137450
6Mainz2912984940945
7B Leverkusen281351051411044
8Wolfsburg291110851371443
9Frankfurt2911994944542
10B Mgladbach2899104345-236
11Köln29811104047-735
12Werder Bremen29105144756-935
13Augsburg2986153854-1630
14Hoffenheim2985163950-1129
15VfL Bochum2983183266-3427
16Stuttgart29510143651-1525
17Schalke2859142652-2624
18Hertha Berlin2957173559-2422
View full German Bundesliga table

