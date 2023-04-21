Last updated on .From the section European Football

Borussia Dortmund are Bundesliga leaders at this stage of a season for the first time since 2011/12, when they last won the title

Jude Bellingham was among the scorers as Borussia Dortmund thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt to go top of the Bundesliga.

England midfielder Bellingham opened the scoring for the home side, finishing into the corner following Julian Brandt's pass.

Donyell Malen doubled Dortmund's lead five minutes later and Mats Hummels scored a third just before half-time.

Malen got his second goal of the game in the 66th minute as Dortmund stormed to victory.

Bayern lost 3-1 earlier in the day and are now second behind their rivals.

With five games remaining, Dortmund are looking to win the Bundesliga for the first time since 2012.