Brechin City will play Spartans in the SPFL Pyramid play-off semi-final after winning the Highland League in a final-day title decider with Buckie Thistle.

Buckie held a one-point lead at the top going into Saturday's crunch game, but a 2-0 win for visitors Brechin clinched them the title in dramatic circumstances.

They will now face Lowland League champions Spartans over two legs, with the winners facing the bottom-placed League 2 side for a spot in next season's fourth tier.

Albion Rovers currently sit bottom of League 2 with two games remaining.