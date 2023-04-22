Joel Latibeaudiere celebrates after putting Swansea in front at Norwich City

Head coach Russell Martin has urged Swansea City's hierarchy to do more to keep Joel Latibeaudiere.

Defender Latibeaudiere is due to become a free agent when his contract expires in the summer having so far failed to agree a new deal.

The versatile 23-year-old has made 78 appearances since joining Swansea from Manchester City in 2020, and has been a regular under Martin.

"Joel Latibeaudiere has been so good. We have to keep him," Martin said.

"We have to do more than we have done recently to try to keep him, for sure."

As well as Latibeaudiere, Swansea face losing Ryan Manning - one of their players of the season - with his deal also up at the end of the season, while Martin has also conceded that top scorer Joel Piroe may be sold.

Martin had hoped new contracts would have been agreed with all three players long before this point.

"Ryan's assists and goals, the stuff he does from left-back, has been so, so important," Martin added.

"But Joel is every bit as important in a lot of other ways.

"He doesn't get the assists and goals Ryan gets, but defensively he's one of the best we have, athletically he's one of the best we have, his attention to detail is incredible, he's one of the best learners, one of the best characters, one of the best professionals I have ever worked with.

"When you put all that together with what he does on the pitch for us, it's really simple for me what the club should do.

"He does amazing things for us and sometimes probably goes unnoticed."

Latibeaudiere scored just his third Swansea goal as Martin's side continued their fine form with a comprehensive victory over Norwich City on Saturday.

The win lifted Swansea to within three points of the Championship play-offs, but Martin feels a top-six finish is out of the question given that his side have only two games remaining.