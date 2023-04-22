It is a measure of Jurgen Klopp's assessment of Liverpool's season so far that he interrupted a question in his post-match news conference after the 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest to ask the assembled media a question.

"When was the last time?" he said. "Two wins in a row. Does anybody know?"

The answer was last month, before the international break, which included that 7-0 annihilation of Manchester United.

They also did it in February, when they won at Newcastle immediately after coming out on top in the most recent Merseyside derby.

Evidently, those successes have been shoved to the back of Klopp's mind in the search for solutions to results like the 3-0 defeats at Brighton and Wolves, the loss at Bournemouth and the battering Liverpool took at Manchester City only 21 days ago.

"That is not too long ago," was his response when he digested the reply to his interruption. "I thought it was last year."

The point of the initial question had been to try and establish if anything had dramatically changed from the point Liverpool found themselves two goals down at home to Arsenal on 9 April.

And whether anything specific had triggered an upturn in fortune that has followed the draw from that comeback with two wins to allow Liverpool fans to look up the table, not down.

The Reds are three points off fifth-placed Tottenham, on level games, but with a better goal difference. It is now four matches unbeaten, with back-to-back victories following two draws, and represents their joint-best run of an inconsistent campaign.

"Things have changed," agreed Klopp. "How we defend is much better, ball-orientated and being compact.

"I saw a lot of top counter-pressing today. That, for us, is super important. We are much clearer in that department. It feels like it changed.

"If you are solid, aggressive and positive in your defending, you can build on that.

"For me, it is the first time this season we have that. Late, but hopefully not too late."

If Spurs are in the hunt for a Champions League place, it can easily be argued, Liverpool, who are six points off the top four, are as well.

They might have to win at least five and possibly all seven of their remaining games. But Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham have difficult games in the run-in and all is not lost.

Klopp said in his programme notes that it "makes no sense" given the season Liverpool are having to try and extrapolate a measure for the remainder of the season from an individual result.

Nevertheless, it does feel as though Liverpool, finally, are beginning to get on a roll.

"The boys are not silly," he said. "They know we were not perfect but they are really happy because we got three super important points.

"I think things have changed but for consistency we have to keep going."