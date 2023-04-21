Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham's win over Boreham Wood saw them reach 110 points for the season

Phil Parkinson says Wrexham fans can enjoy a "big party" over the coming days, and their Football League return after a 15-year absence is the "start of a journey".

Wrexham's 3-1 win over Boreham Wood secured the National League title, sparking jubilant scenes among the 10,000 crowd at the Racecourse.

Parkinson hailed the club's "amazing" Hollywood owners - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - who took over in 2021.

"We've kept our feet firmly on the ground," he said.

"But there's going to be a big party over the next few days in Wrexham.

"I want all the supporters who have had these tough times supporting the club to enjoy it and really embrace tonight.

"They've got really amazing owners - we've got amazing owners - who have been so supportive to me and this football club.

"I think everybody knows now about 15 years outside the league, and the journey this club has been on throughout those 15 years has been torturous at times.

"The club nearly going out of business and the owners coming in and what they've done and the positivity in the town about the football club and how the players and staff have galvanised that.

"It's been very special and I genuinely feel this is the start of a journey."

Wrexham went into their penultimate game of the National League knowing victory over play-off chasing Boreham Wood would secure the title and promotion to League Two.

With Notts County winning 5-2 earlier in the day at Maidstone, Wrexham made the worst possible start when Lee Ndlovu scored for Boreham Wood inside the opening minute.

But Elliot Lee's equaliser and a second-half brace from Paul Mullin saw the Welsh club secure victory and spark a pitch invasion by home supporters at the final whistle.

"It's emotional because I know how much it means to all the people of Wrexham and the supporters," Parkinson said.

"There's a bit of relief as well because losing in the play-offs last year, to put that right this year has been amazing.

"Notts County have pushed us all the way. It's been an extraordinary kind of year and we've had to win nearly every game.

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds with the National League trophy

"When we won on Tuesday [against Yeovil Town] to have 107 points - an all-time record - and still not be promoted and still need to go again, it's been an amazing challenge.

"Credit to Notts County for that but I've been immensely proud of the players obviously, staff, all the supporters, everyone that works at the club, the owners.

"Because ever since I've been here I've sensed that community, togetherness, spirit and that's what you need."

Wrexham's return to the Football League is the fourth time Parkinson has guided a club to promotion.

The 55-year-old had previously won promotion with Colchester United, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, and says success with Wrexham is among the proudest of his achievements.

"It's right up there with my best nights as a manager," Parkinson added.

"It's right up there because of the magnitude of the club being out of the league for 15 years.

"It's a stigma if your club is not involved in league football, especially a club with a history of Wrexham and the size and potential of this club."