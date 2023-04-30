Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City1HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town2

Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will follow

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Alnwick
  • 5McGuinnessBooked at 68mins
  • 23KipréSubstituted forRinomhotaat 74'minutes
  • 26Simpson
  • 2RomeoSubstituted forColwillat 74'minutes
  • 19SawyersSubstituted forWickhamat 73'minutes
  • 6Wintle
  • 8RallsSubstituted forDaviesat 55'minutes
  • 10Ojo
  • 9EteteSubstituted forKabaat 14'minutes
  • 25Philogene

Substitutes

  • 27Colwill
  • 28Luthra
  • 31Wickham
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 38Ng
  • 39Davies
  • 48Kaba

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 14Ruffels
  • 6Hogg
  • 22Rudoni
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forKasumuat 82'minutes
  • 35DiarraSubstituted forHungboat 45'minutes
  • 48Headley
  • 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclík
  • 9Rhodes
  • 16Hungbo
  • 18Kasumu
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 30Jackson
  • 49Waghorn
Referee:
Michael Salisbury
Attendance:
26,804

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Huddersfield Town 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Huddersfield Town 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Wintle following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Connor Wickham (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town).

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Connor Wickham (Cardiff City).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andy Rinomhota with a headed pass.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andy Rinomhota.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mark McGuinness.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Cardiff City 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Isaak Davies (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jaden Philogene with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tom Lees.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Huddersfield Town. David Kasumu replaces Josh Koroma.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Koroma with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sheyi Ojo.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mark McGuinness.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley452814384354998
2Sheff Utd442771071373488
3Luton442115856381878
4Middlesbrough442281483542974
5Coventry4518151257451269
6Millwall451911155446868
7Sunderland4517151365551066
8West Brom451812155750766
9Blackburn44198174750-365
10Swansea451712166562363
11Preston451712164556-1163
12Norwich451711175753462
13Watford451515155453160
14Hull451415165161-1057
15Bristol City451414175356-356
16Stoke451411205552353
17Birmingham451411204656-1053
18QPR451311214469-2550
19Cardiff451310224155-1449
20Huddersfield441211214462-1847
21Rotherham441016184860-1246
22Reading451311214666-2044
23Blackpool451011244772-2541
24Wigan451014213865-2741
View full Championship table

