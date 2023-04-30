Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town

Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
Line-ups
Cardiff
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Alnwick
- 5McGuinnessBooked at 68mins
- 23KipréSubstituted forRinomhotaat 74'minutes
- 26Simpson
- 2RomeoSubstituted forColwillat 74'minutes
- 19SawyersSubstituted forWickhamat 73'minutes
- 6Wintle
- 8RallsSubstituted forDaviesat 55'minutes
- 10Ojo
- 9EteteSubstituted forKabaat 14'minutes
- 25Philogene
Substitutes
- 27Colwill
- 28Luthra
- 31Wickham
- 35Rinomhota
- 38Ng
- 39Davies
- 48Kaba
Huddersfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Nicholls
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 14Ruffels
- 6Hogg
- 22Rudoni
- 10KoromaSubstituted forKasumuat 82'minutes
- 35DiarraSubstituted forHungboat 45'minutes
- 48Headley
- 25WardSubstituted forRhodesat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vaclík
- 9Rhodes
- 16Hungbo
- 18Kasumu
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 30Jackson
- 49Waghorn
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 26,804
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Huddersfield Town 2.
Attempt missed. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Wintle following a set piece situation.
Connor Wickham (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Pearson (Huddersfield Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Connor Wickham (Cardiff City).
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Lee Nicholls.
Attempt saved. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andy Rinomhota with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Jaden Philogene (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andy Rinomhota.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mark McGuinness.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 1, Huddersfield Town 2. Isaak Davies (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jaden Philogene with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. David Kasumu replaces Josh Koroma.
Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Koroma with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Sheyi Ojo.
Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Rudoni with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Mark McGuinness.