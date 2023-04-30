Manchester City Women v Reading Women

First Half begins.
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Reading WomenReading Women0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 4-2-3-1
Formation 3-4-3
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|19
|15
|2
|2
|50
|11
|39
|47
|2
|Man City Women
|19
|13
|3
|3
|41
|18
|23
|42
|3
|Chelsea Women
|16
|13
|1
|2
|42
|14
|28
|40
|4
|Arsenal Women
|17
|12
|2
|3
|40
|11
|29
|38
|5
|Aston Villa Women
|19
|9
|3
|7
|37
|34
|3
|30
|6
|Everton Women
|18
|8
|3
|7
|24
|21
|3
|27
|7
|Liverpool Women
|18
|5
|4
|9
|18
|32
|-14
|19
|8
|West Ham Women
|18
|5
|2
|11
|19
|36
|-17
|17
|9
|Tottenham Women
|19
|4
|2
|13
|25
|41
|-16
|14
|10
|Leicester City Women
|18
|4
|1
|13
|13
|39
|-26
|13
|11
|Brighton Women
|18
|3
|4
|11
|24
|56
|-32
|13
|12
|Reading Women
|19
|3
|3
|13
|21
|41
|-20
|12
