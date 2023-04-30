Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Man City WomenManchester City Women0Reading WomenReading Women0

Manchester City Women v Reading Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man City Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roebuck
  • 14Morgan
  • 6Houghton
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Casparij
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 9Kelly
  • 7Coombs
  • 11Hemp
  • 21Shaw

Substitutes

  • 3Stokes
  • 8Fowler
  • 10Castellanos
  • 13Raso
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 35Keating
  • 42Dahou

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Moloney
  • 16Mayi Kith
  • 17Caldwell
  • 3Mukandi
  • 23Rowe
  • 9Eikeland
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 12Harries
  • 51Troelsgaard
  • 7Wellings
  • 37Primmer

Substitutes

  • 2Bryson
  • 5Evans
  • 11Wade
  • 15Hendrix
  • 18Jane
  • 19Alexander
  • 20Moore
  • 30Poulter
  • 34Perry
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women19152250113947
2Man City Women19133341182342
3Chelsea Women16131242142840
4Arsenal Women17122340112938
5Aston Villa Women199373734330
6Everton Women188372421327
7Liverpool Women185491832-1419
8West Ham Women1852111936-1717
9Tottenham Women1942132541-1614
10Leicester City Women1841131339-2613
11Brighton Women1834112456-3213
12Reading Women1933132141-2012
View full The FA Women's Super League table

