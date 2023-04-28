Close menu
Newcastle United v Southampton preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse in action against Bournemouth
Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse lasted just 45 minutes against Bournemouth – the first time he has been substituted in a Premier League game since October 2021

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe faces a selection headache with strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak both on form.

Allan Saint-Maximin is not yet ready to return from a hamstring issue, while Emil Krafth remains sidelined.

Southampton may need to assess captain James Ward-Prowse, who felt unwell earlier in the week and was withdrawn at half-time against Bournemouth.

Full-back Romain Perraud will also be monitored after being forced off in the first half of Thursday's defeat.

Manager Ruben Selles says Armel Bella-Kotchap was left out in midweek because he "was not ready to perform"external-link but has confirmed the German defender will be fit for Sunday.

Mohamed Salisu and Juan Larios are still injured and Valentino Livramento lacks match fitness.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is the 'Alan Shearer derby' between two of his old clubs and there is only going to be one winner.

Southampton were a disgrace on Thursday - bearing in mind they were at home and needed to win the game, I thought their performance was gutless and they offered so little in attack.

The position Saints are in, I was expecting them to play with desperation and throw everything they could at Bournemouth.

Instead, they looked like a team who had already been relegated - how on earth they got a point against Arsenal last week, I really don't know.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are just absolutely flying. They have got competition for places now and everything they need to finish the season strongly and secure a top-four finish. I think they will wipe the floor with Southampton for starters.

Prediction: 5-0

Newcastle have 62 points from 32 Premier League games - the only season in which they had more at the same stage was 1995-96 (67 points)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton's only victory in their past 17 Premier League matches away to Newcastle was by 2-1 at St James' Park in January 2015 (D4, L12).
  • Newcastle have won eight of the 10 most recent meetings in all competitions, with three victories this season - including both legs in the EFL Cup semi-finals. They have never beaten the same side four times in a single campaign.

Newcastle United

  • Eddie Howe's side have won seven of their previous eight top-flight fixtures. That includes each of the last two, scoring a total of 10 goals in wins against Tottenham and Everton.
  • Newcastle have only lost one of their past 22 league matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W12, D9), with that defeat coming at Sheffield United in January 2021.
  • The Magpies are one of five sides to have lost only one Premier League home match this season. They have won their last three fixtures at St James' Park by an aggregate score of 10-2.
  • Joe Willock has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last three home appearances, scoring once and assisting twice.

Southampton

  • Ruben Selles' team are winless in eight Premier League matches, losing five of those fixtures.
  • Southampton have gone 18 consecutive league games without a win against sides starting the day in the top four since beating Liverpool 1-0 at St Mary's in January 2021 (D8, L10).
  • Saints have drawn four of seven such matches this season, drawing twice against Arsenal and holding Manchester United to a goalless draw, though they have not beaten any side currently in the top half.
  • They lost seven of their opening nine Premier League away games this term but have only lost three of seven since the turn of the year (W2, D2).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal33236478384075
2Man City31234482295373
3Newcastle321711458263262
4Man Utd3118674839960
5Tottenham33166116053754
6Aston Villa33166114641554
7Liverpool32158961392253
8Brighton30147955401549
9Brentford33111485043747
10Fulham32136134443145
11Chelsea32109133035-539
12Crystal Palace33910143142-1137
13Wolves33107162944-1537
14Bournemouth33106173263-3136
15West Ham3297163443-934
16Leeds3379174263-2130
17Nottm Forest3379172960-3130
18Leicester3385204457-1329
19Everton33610172550-2528
20Southampton3366212757-3024
View full Premier League table

