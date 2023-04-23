Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Holders Cliftonville began the defence of their Women's Premiership title with a 3-0 win over Linfield at Solitude as the league began its professional era.

Northern Ireland defender Demi Vance scored twice as Glentoran beat Derry City 11-0 at Ashfield.

Cora Chambers scored a hat-trick as Sion Swifts beat newly-promoted Larne 7-0 and fellow newcomers Ballymena United lost 3-0 at Crusaders Strikers.

Mid Ulster scored an injury-time equaliser to draw 1-1 with Lisburn.

The Women's Premiership expanded to 10 teams for 2023, welcoming Larne and Ballymena, as the top flight turned professional for the first time.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan scored twice as holders Cliftonville got off to the perfect start with a comfortable victory over Linfield at Solitude.

Callaghan, who has taken over as Reds captain following Megan Moran's retirement, netted the opener from the penalty spot on 24 minutes after Kirsty McGuinness was fouled in the area.

McGuinness slotted home to add a second 10 minutes after the restart when Louise McDaniel spotted the winger in space in the area.

Callaghan wrapped up the three points with her second penalty of the match on 85 minutes after Abbie Magee was fouled in the area.

Glentoran finished second behind the Reds in 2022 and the east Belfast side hammered Derry City 11-0 in a dominant display at Ashfield.

Vance, returning for her third spell at the club, opened the scoring inside the opening minute before Kerry Beattie scored a quickfire double.

Joely Andrews, named women's Player of the Year at the NI Football Awards on Saturday, made it four before Emma McMaster and Emily Wilson, a summer signing from Crusaders, made it six in a devastating 20-minute spell.

Nadene Caldwell, Wilson and Caragh Hamilton made it nine before Vance and substitute Rachel Rogan completed the rout.

Sion and Crues beat promoted sides

League Cup holders Sion Swifts got their campaign off to a strong start with a 7-0 victory over Championship winners Larne 7-0 in Strabane.

Teenage striker Chambers opened the season with a first-half hat-trick while Tara O'Connor also scored a treble for the hosts.

Chambers opened the scoring in the sixth minute and completed her treble after Kerry Brown netted. O'Connor's hat-trick ensured a comfortable afternoon for Tony McGinley's side.

At Seaview, Crusaders took an early lead against Ballymena United as Morganne Beggs opened the scoring on five minutes.

Jonny Tuffey's side doubled their lead on the 37th minute when midfielder Aimee-Lee Peachy calmly chipped the ball into the United goal following a flowing move from the hosts.

Forward Darcy Boyle secured all three points for the Crues 13 minutes from time to hand the north Belfast side a winning start.

The Strikers could've opened the scoring even earlier but Amy McGivern's penalty was well saved by Lucy Wilton.

Elsewhere, there was late drama at the Bluebell Stadium when Eimear McGarrity scored an injury-time equaliser for Mid-Ulster after Stacey Murdough have given Lisburn an early lead.