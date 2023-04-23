Last updated on .From the section Football

Vincent Kompany's Burnley side need one more win from their final three games to be sure of clinching the Championship title

Vincent Kompany has been been named Championship manager of the season after guiding Burnley to promotion to the Premier League.

The 37-year-old Belgian guided the Clarets to an immediate top-flight return in his first season in charge.

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom won the Championship player of the season award after scoring a division-high 28 goals.

Bristol Rovers' Aaron Collins won the League One award and Northampton's Sam Hoskins the accolade for League Two.

Collins, with 16 goals and 11 assists the only player in the division to hit double figures in both categories, collected the award despite being in a Rovers side that are on course for a mid-table finish.

Meanwhile, Hoskins' 21 goals for Northampton have been crucial in the Cobblers' push for automatic promotion from the fourth tier.

In-demand Kompany honoured

Kompany's work in transforming Burnley on their return to the Championship, in what is the former Manchester City captain's first management job in England, has quickly made him a man in demand.

Chelsea have Kompany on their shortlist of prospective candidates to take the job full-time at Stamford Bridge, while he has also been linked with the vacancy at Tottenham.

He has been recognised as the Championship's manager of the season with his side on the brink of clinching the title.

Meanwhile, Leyton Orient manager Richie Wellens collected the League Two manager of the year award for guiding the London club to promotion as title winners.

Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher has been named League One manager of the season with his table-topping side on the cusp of automatic promotion.

Bali Mumba's influence on the Pilgrims' push for promotion while on loan from Norwich has earned the 21-year-old the League One young player of the season award.

Bristol City's 19-year-old midfielder Alex Scott won the Championship young player of the year award, while Colchester United wing-back Junior Tchamadeu, 19, collected the accolade in League Two.

At the award's night at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London, former footballer and broadcaster Chris Kamara - who recently revealed he had apraxia, which sometimes causes difficulty in speaking - was recognised for his service to the game when handed the Contribution to League Football Award.

Former Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa, who retired last season, was given the Sir Tom Finney Award in recognition of his career - one which spanned more than 750 games with 12 clubs, and which led him to achieve cult status and be recognised widely by his nickname 'The Beast'.

Full list of awards

Championship manager of the season

Vincent Kompany - Burnley

League One manager of the season

Steven Schumacher - Plymouth Argyle

League Two manager of the season

Richie Wellens - Leyton Orient

Championship player of the season

Chuba Akpom - Middlesbrough

League One player of the season

Aaron Collins - Bristol Rovers

League Two player of the season

Sam Hoskins - Northampton Town

Championship young player of the season

Alex Scott - Bristol City

League One young player of the season

Bali Mumba - Plymouth Argyle

League Two young player of the season

Junior Tchamadeu - Colchester United

Championship apprentice of the season

Ash Phillips - Blackburn Rovers

League One apprentice of the season

Zach Mitchell - Charlton Athletic

League Two apprentice of the season

Josh Tomlinson - Northampton Town

EFL community club of the season

Wigan Athletic

EFL community project of the season

Milton Keynes Dons - Knife Angel: Anti-Violence Project

EFL player in the community

Omar Beckles - Leyton Orient

EFL club employee award

John Clarke - Burton Albion

EFL fan engagement award

Bolton Wanderers

EFL diversity award

Middlesbrough - Dementia Project

EFL innovation award

Norwich City - Not Just Another Kit Launch

EFL green club award

Bristol City - Project Whitebeam

EFL supporter of the season

Les Miller - Luton Town

Sir Tom Finney award

Adebayo Akinfenwa

Contribution to League Football

Chris Kamara

Championship team of the season

Ben Wilson (Coventry City), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Ian Maatsen (Burnley), Alex Scott (Bristol City), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Nathan Tella (Burnley) Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City).

League One team of the season

Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle), Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle), Leif Davis (Ipswich Town), Mads Andersen (Barnsley), Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Josh Windass (Sheffield Wednesday), Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town).

League Two team of the season

Lawrence Vigoroux (Leyton Orient), Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United), Iboue Touray (Salford City), Carl Piergianni (Stevenage), Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient), Elliot Watt (Salford City), Owen Moxon (Carlisle United), Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient), Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town), Andy Cook (Bradford City), Mitch Pinnock (Northampton Town).