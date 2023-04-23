Close menu
The FA Women's Championship
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women4Charlton Athletic WomenCharlton Athletic Women0

Bristol City promoted back to the WSL and win Championship title

By Sophie HurcomBBC Sport at Ashton Gate

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bristol City women celebrate Abi Harrison's goal
Bristol City are back in the Women's Super League after two seasons in the Championship

Bristol City secured promotion back to the Women's Super League with a 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic in front of a club-record crowd at Ashton Gate.

Lauren Smith's side are back in the top flight after being relegated in 2021.

Grace Clinton gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half and Abi Harrison doubled the tally direct from a corner straight after the break.

Brooke Aspin added their third before Ffion Morgan's strike made it 4-0, to clinch the title with one game to go.

Top-of-the-table Bristol City began the game knowing that only three points would seal promotion on Sunday following Birmingham City's 2-1 win over Durham earlier in the afternoon, which moved Blues to within one point of the Robins, with the two sides facing each other on the last day of the season.

It started as a cagey affair, with Bristol City's Rachel Furness seeing a header drift narrowly wide inside the first two minutes and Shania Hayles also having a shot just evade the target.

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Clinton eventually settled Bristol City's nerves after 24 minutes, capitalising on a defensive error from the visitors to steal the ball in the box and strike it beyond Sian Rogers into the far corner.

Freda Ayisi came close to levelling for Athletic 10 minutes before half-time after breaking on her own into the box, but her glancing header went wide.

Harrison then doubled Bristol's City's lead inside the first minute of the second half on her 100th appearance for the club, stepping up to take a corner and sending it sailing straight into the net.

Fran Bentley produced a brilliant save to deny Charlton as they looked to instantly retaliate, diving to keep out Melissa Johnson from close range and go on to keep her 11th clean sheet of the season.

Aspin, 17, wrapped up the victory 10 minutes from time, heading in a corner.

There was still time for substitute Morgan to add a fourth two minutes from time, unleashing an impressive strike over the top of the Charlton keeper and into the net to the delight of the 7,045 fans inside the stadium.

A side steadily rebuilding

The Robins, who finished third in the league last year, have dominated the Championship for large periods of this campaign. A run of six games unbeaten at the start of the season put them at the top of the table and they only dipped down to second for a spell during the winter.

Head coach Smith has steadily been rebuilding the team since taking over in June 2021, with the squad overhauled during her tenure.

Closer integration with the men's Championship team has been forged, with the women's squad moving to the same High Performance Centre training base where the teams now share facilities.

For the past two seasons the club has boasted the league's top scorer in Harrison and this year Hayles.

The impact of former England defender Anita Asante, who was appointed to the club's backroom staff last summer, has also been noticeable, with the club conceding only 10 goals this season - the lowest in the division - compared to 28 last term.

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Bentley
  • 4Layzell
  • 5Aspin
  • 14Bruce
  • 2PowellSubstituted forBullat 85'minutes
  • 16SymeBooked at 71minsSubstituted forTeisarat 85'minutes
  • 19Furness
  • 11HuttonSubstituted forMustakiat 68'minutes
  • 23ClintonSubstituted forPalmerat 75'minutes
  • 7HarrisonBooked at 38mins
  • 9HaylesSubstituted forMorganat 45'minutesSubstituted forat 0'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Palmer
  • 10Bull
  • 12Mustaki
  • 13Clark
  • 15Bull
  • 24Morgan
  • 26Pearse
  • 27Woolley
  • 28Teisar

Charlton Athletic Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1RogersBooked at 82mins
  • 21O'RourkeBooked at 36mins
  • 5N'DowBooked at 65mins
  • 17Skeels
  • 27Henson
  • 29Ross
  • 8SimpkinsSubstituted forBashfordat 78'minutes
  • 7FollisSubstituted forHennessyat 86'minutes
  • 6Johnson
  • 11AddisonSubstituted forRocheat 86'minutes
  • 9AyisiSubstituted forLoganat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Gray
  • 15Hennessy
  • 16Logan
  • 18Roche
  • 20Bashford
  • 24Bell
  • 30Soper
Referee:
Melissa Burgin
Attendance:
7,045

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol City WomenAway TeamCharlton Athletic Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bristol City Women 4, Charlton Athletic Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Ffion Morgan went off injured after Bristol City Women had used all subs.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bristol City Women 4, Charlton Athletic Women 0.

  4. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Taylor Bell (Charlton Athletic Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abi Harrison (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City Women 4, Charlton Athletic Women 0. Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Abi Harrison.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic Women. Alex Hennessy replaces Emma Follis.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic Women. Lois Roche replaces Angela Addison.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ffion Morgan (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City Women. Tianna Teisar replaces Emily Syme because of an injury.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City Women. Jasmine Bull replaces Ella Powell because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Angela Addison (Charlton Athletic Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  13. Booking

    Sian Rogers (Charlton Athletic Women) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City Women 3, Charlton Athletic Women 0. Brooke Aspin (Bristol City Women) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Aimee Palmer with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Sophie O'Rourke.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Kiera Skeels.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Kiera Skeels.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic Women. Mary Bashford replaces Emily Simpkins.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic Women. Heidi Logan replaces Freda Ayisi.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Bristol City Women. Aimee Palmer replaces Grace Clinton.

