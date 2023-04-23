Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff City's Eliza Collie celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal against Briton Ferry Llansawel

Cardiff City Women made it back-to-back FAW Women's Cup wins with a comfortable win over Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies in Merthyr Tydfil.

Eliza Collie, Catherine Walsh, Ffion Price and Rhianne Oakley found the back of the net for Cardiff.

The win completed the double after clinching the Adran Premier title.

Briton Ferry's defeat came a week after the disappointment of missing out on promotion to Wrexham in a play-off final.

Cardiff were unbeaten in winning the Adran Premier and underlined the difference in quality in front of a 515-strong crowd at Penydarren Park.

Despite battling hard, Llansawel struggled to make any real impact up front, their one shot of note from striker Mollie Jones easily smothered by Cardiff goalkeeper Ceryn Chamberlain.

Almost immediately after that Cardiff were ahead, youngster Collie her toe poking under squirming goalkeeper Courtney Young before the ball trickled into the net.

Cardiff soon had a second, Collie's strike partner Walsh stealing in behind a static Llansawel defence to tap in from a delicious Megan Bowen cross.

Cardiff threatened from set-pieces throughout, Siobhan Walsh going close before Young pulled off a stunning double save, diving to her left to deny Zoe Atkins' fiercely struck half volley before palming Walsh's header over the bar one-handed from the resulting corner.

However, a corner would be her undoing as Price whipped in another delivery towards the front post and caught Young unawares as the ball cannoned off her and into the net.

The second half lacked the tempo of the first with both sides making changes.

But after substitute Phoebie Poole missed a glorious chance to make it four, fellow changes Mikayla Cook and Rhianne Oakley combined with the latter sliding in at the far post to score.

Cardiff City Women FC: Chamberlain; Price, H Power, S Walsh, Bowen, Price, Broadhurst, Pearce, Green, Atkins, Collie, C Walsh .

Substitutes: Hawkins, Owen, Oakley, Poole, Cook.

Briton Ferry Llansawel: Young; Llewellyn, Clayton, Ridings, Broadley, Deacon, Jenkins, Smitham, Howells, Kearle, M Jones.

Substitutes: Powell, Roberts, Baker, Descombe, Thomas.