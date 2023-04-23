Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

D'Mani Mellor is a product of the Manchester United academy system

Rochdale are investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse aimed at striker D'Mani Mellor following Saturday's game at Stockport County.

Dale said the incident had been reported to the "relevant authorities".

Rochdale lost the game at Edgeley Park 1-0, resulting in the club's relegation from the Football League for the first time in 102 years.

Mellor, 22, joined League Two Dale on loan from League One side Wycombe Wanderers in January.

Rochdale said they would be working with the relevant authorities and Stockport to investigate the incident and try to identify anyone involved.

"The club has a zero-tolerance stance towards any racist, discriminatory, or prejudiced behaviour," Rochdale said in a statement external-link .

"We utterly condemn any abuse of this kind and players, staff, and the football club stand with D'Mani, to whom we have offered our full support."