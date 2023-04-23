Close menu

Ross McCrorie: Aberdeen & Bristol City in talks over £2m switch for defender

By Kenny MacintyreBBC Scotland

Ross McCrorie tussles with Todd Cantwell in Aberdeen's meeting with Rangers on Sunday
Ross McCrorie played in Aberdeen's win over Rangers on Sunday

Aberdeen and Bristol City are in advanced talks about a deal that would see defender Ross McCrorie move south for a fee of around £2m.

The 25-year-old would remain at Pittodrie for the rest of the season and complete the switch to the English Championship club in the summer.

When asked about it after his side's win over Rangers, Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson said: "You clearly know more than me."

McCrorie is under contract until 2026.

He joined Aberdeen from Rangers in August 2020, initially on loan, and subsequently earned a Scotland call-up but is yet to win his first cap,

