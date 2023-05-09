Ange Postecoglou's second league title feels like it could be the start of another era of dominance in the east end of Glasgow.

With the Australian at the helm, Celtic have gone from a season of foundering to being crowned champions in back-to-back campaigns. They're in a position now where it feels like they could kick on and lift a string of trophies.

Michael Beale's job at Rangers is to stop that from happening. In truth, it's hard to see how. They have to close that gap, but I just don't see they're anywhere near Celtic. Even their green and white coattails seem some distance away.

And all of that is down to Postecoglou. His recruitment really has been second to none. He plucks these hidden gems from nowhere and, seamlessly, they slot into the high standards he demands of his players.

He knows that they'll perform at this level. He knows they'll train hard. He knows they'll buy into the identity he's instilled.

Take Kyogo Furuhashi, for example. He's no spring chicken, but he knows what's expected of him and he's always smiling and that's the type of player Ange brings in - they immediately buy into the philosophy.

The success has come as a shock to a lot of people too. He was dealt a tough hand, walking into the huge pressure that Parkhead provides with no backroom staff coming with him.

He lost three of his first six league games and that pressure ramped up. He always believed in his methods, this unwavering composure meaning the pressure never pierced through. He knew he had to kick on - and he did.

Now, when other teams come up against Celtic, it honestly must be scary. What can you do to stop them? Teams have tried to change their formations, their set-ups, to try to stop Celtic from playing, but they always have an answer. That's down to the way that they're coached.

Back when I was playing, I would never nap after training. I bet those Celtic players get a good snooze in after he has them running around at the intensity that he does. The competition for places is so immense that you'll do everything you can to get in the side.

Ange Postecoglou is lauded by the fans at Celtic Park

Celtic fans can only watch on in sheer joy at the way their team plays. Ticking all the boxes as they entertain and enthral the masses who adore Ange.

You'd have to imagine that the good times will continue to roll, as long as Postecoglou sticks around.

He's done what he does - he's set the team up to win things and to do so ruthlessly. Now, though, if a Premier League job comes up, if he sees that as a bigger platform for him, does he take on that new challenge?

He'd leave Celtic in a far better position than he found them, with fans acknowledging the incredible turnaround he's spearheaded at the club. But what would happen next?

So much of their success is moulded in Postecoglou's image. Nobody knows the market like he does.

Whether it's a burst of goals, or shoring up the defence. Whether it's that added dash of technicality, or the addition of more work ethic, he always finds just the right ingredient to add to his already stellar squad.

It's about hanging on to him for as long as they possibly can. Ange Postecoglou has set the bar in Scottish football. Time will tell if anyone can reach it.

