Rotherham United v Middlesbrough

RotherhamRotherham United13:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|45
|28
|14
|3
|84
|35
|49
|98
|2
|Sheff Utd
|44
|27
|7
|10
|71
|37
|34
|88
|3
|Luton
|44
|21
|15
|8
|56
|38
|18
|78
|4
|Middlesbrough
|44
|22
|8
|14
|83
|54
|29
|74
|5
|Coventry
|45
|18
|15
|12
|57
|45
|12
|69
|6
|Millwall
|45
|19
|11
|15
|54
|46
|8
|68
|7
|Sunderland
|45
|17
|15
|13
|65
|55
|10
|66
|8
|West Brom
|45
|18
|12
|15
|57
|50
|7
|66
|9
|Blackburn
|44
|19
|8
|17
|47
|50
|-3
|65
|10
|Swansea
|45
|17
|12
|16
|65
|62
|3
|63
|11
|Preston
|45
|17
|12
|16
|45
|56
|-11
|63
|12
|Norwich
|45
|17
|11
|17
|57
|53
|4
|62
|13
|Watford
|45
|15
|15
|15
|54
|53
|1
|60
|14
|Hull
|45
|14
|15
|16
|51
|61
|-10
|57
|15
|Bristol City
|45
|14
|14
|17
|53
|56
|-3
|56
|16
|Stoke
|45
|14
|11
|20
|55
|52
|3
|53
|17
|Birmingham
|45
|14
|11
|20
|46
|56
|-10
|53
|18
|QPR
|45
|13
|11
|21
|44
|69
|-25
|50
|19
|Cardiff
|45
|13
|10
|22
|41
|55
|-14
|49
|20
|Huddersfield
|44
|12
|11
|21
|44
|62
|-18
|47
|21
|Rotherham
|44
|10
|16
|18
|48
|60
|-12
|46
|22
|Reading
|45
|13
|11
|21
|46
|66
|-20
|44
|23
|Blackpool
|45
|10
|11
|24
|47
|72
|-25
|41
|24
|Wigan
|45
|10
|14
|21
|38
|65
|-27
|41
The story of how the Hollywood icon was released back into the wild
Michael Mosley chews over the surprising benefits of these nutrient powerhouses
Dr Matthew Walker shares his tips for getting more sleep
Martin Lewis gives us his top tips...