Mauricio Pochettino: Chelsea appoint ex-Tottenham boss as new manager

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino during his stint as PSG manager
Chelsea will become the fifth club of Pochettino's 14-year managerial career.

Chelsea have appointed former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The Argentine, 51, begins his new role on 1 July 2023 on a two-year contract, with an option of a further year.

Interim boss Frank Lampard took Chelsea to 12th in the Premier League - their lowest finish for more than 25 years.

"Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board," the club said in a statement.

Chelsea say Pochettino was first choice and the only manager who was brought into the club for talks.

He will work with sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Lawrence Stewart.

"Mauricio's experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward," Winstanley and Stewart said in a statement.

"He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate."

Pochettino is Chelsea's sixth permanent manager in five years following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter earlier this season, which led to Lampard taking charge on a temporary basis.

He is also the fourth boss of new owner Todd Boehly's reign after the American took over at Stamford Bridge last July.

Chelsea have had a poor season, losing to Manchester City in the third round of both the FA Cup and League Cup.

They also lost to Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which ended any viable hopes of them qualifying for Europe next season.

From London rival to new head coach

Pochettino had been linked with a return to Tottenham after they parted company with Antonio Conte in March, but he has instead joined his former club's London rivals.

Having started his managerial career with Espanyol before a 16-month spell at Southampton, he then managed Spurs from 2014 to 2019.

The Argentine guided his side to the League Cup final in 2015 and a Premier League runners-up spot in 2016-17, with Spurs missing out on winning both to Chelsea, and the 2019 Champions League final.

He also oversaw an infamous London derby in May 2016 in which Spurs picked up nine yellow cards compared with three for the Blues, the result ending their title hopes for the season.

Following his spell at Tottenham, Pochettino took over from Tuchel at PSG in January 2021.

The French club finished second in Ligue 1 at the end of the 2020-21 seasonbut did win the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions, which were the first trophies of Pochettino's managerial career.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

391 comments

  • Comment posted by zookeepersboot, today at 13:03

    Only two more Chelsea managers until Christmas.

    • Reply posted by B4N, today at 13:06

      B4N replied:
      Poch has already booked his Christmas in Cape Town! Just waiting for the payout in November.

  • Comment posted by Dr Sleep, today at 13:09

    The article says Lampard GUIDED Chelsea to 12th in the Premier League. Does that mean he actually did something?

    • Reply posted by Brian Russell, today at 13:11

      Brian Russell replied:
      They were 8th or 9th when Lampard took over!!

  • Comment posted by WWFC, today at 13:06

    What a disaster the new owners have been. I think Potter should have been more time to begin with, but none of that can hide the fact too many highly paid player not performing.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 13:10

      bbcwatcher replied:
      I bet Levy regrets sacking Poch more than Boehly regrets sacking Potter!

  • Comment posted by dom smith , today at 13:06

    Should have kept lampard was doing a great job

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 13:12

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      playing better football than potter at least

  • Comment posted by John T, today at 13:12

    They fired Tuchel way too soon.

    • Reply posted by RLF, today at 13:29

      RLF replied:
      Then add Buck, Marina and Petr Cech etc. Not a bloody clue!

  • Comment posted by bluemoon80, today at 13:05

    Lampard who guided Chelsea to 12th....... Not so much guided as destroyed.

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 13:29

      Alex replied:
      If Lampard decided to play the U18s in every match they couldn’t have finished lower than 14th. He only picked up 5 points. No team won fewer points during that time.

  • Comment posted by dom smith , today at 13:05

    I bet all non Chelsea wanted frank to stay on

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 13:28

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      It really doesn't matter who manages Chelsea. As the owner signed players the team got steadily worse. Why is that suddenly going to change?

      The squad needs to be cut drastically but all the new players - who are rubbish btw - have such long contracts it will be almost impossible to get rid of them without incurring a massive loss on each one.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 13:11

    Tuchel was a world class coach as well but they got rid of him!

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 13:50

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      True....and Frank's spreadsheet will truly be missed!

  • Comment posted by Mitch, today at 13:13

    "He takes over from interim boss Frank Lampard, who guided Chelsea to 12th in the Premier League."

    Interesting use of the word "guided" there BBC

    • Reply posted by Osas , today at 13:18

      Osas replied:
      😂😂😂 I thought it was just only me

  • Comment posted by Hdydbd, today at 13:05

    Poor Lampard, after all he has done for Chelsea he just gets dumped like that

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 13:21

      Eye_Said replied:
      You do know that he was paid for her services, right?

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 13:06

    I've never understood all the fuss about Pochettino, never won anything in his previous manager jobs in the Premiership and remember this is the man who failed to win the one horse race in the French league with PSG!

  • Comment posted by straightahead, today at 13:06

    Should get them in the top 10 next season.

    • Reply posted by Mud Heap Hoof Ball Dial-up Internet Treble, today at 13:41

      Mud Heap Hoof Ball Dial-up Internet Treble replied:
      Thd form guide would suggest Poch will get them 11th in a 10 horse race.

  • Comment posted by Bankerbet, today at 13:03

    BREAKING NEWS... from May 18th 2023.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 13:08

      bbcwatcher replied:
      BREAKING NEWS Chelsea appoint Lampard as new manager 1/6/23.

  • Comment posted by Its Surrender Bill - but not as we know it, today at 13:03

    It'd have been more fun with Frank Lampard.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 13:28

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Why will poch do any better?

  • Comment posted by Paul , today at 13:12

    Ahh, just as Frank was really starting to build something that could of hopefully ended in relegation.

    • Reply posted by Jammy, today at 13:16

      Jammy replied:
      Aww feelings hurt?

  • Comment posted by stuart bennett, today at 13:08

    Pochettino he's got to go 😂

  • Comment posted by dom smith , today at 13:05

    Good decision by Chelsea unfairly treated at Tottenham after he got them into the champions league final great manager is he is given time I’m sure he can do great things at chelsea

    • Reply posted by Alastair, today at 13:12

      Alastair replied:
      Will be sacked after a month 🤷‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Rod M, today at 13:04

    "Frank Lampard, who guided Chelsea to 12th in the Premier League." That's one way of putting it.

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 13:09

      bbcwatcher replied:
      I know a lot more...

  • Comment posted by Plain aim, today at 13:10

    Unbelievable!
    Having said that, nothing should be surprising in the world of football.
    A great day for Chelsea. If given control over transfers, Mauricio will have them challenging onall fronts.
    As Spurs supporter, I'm left wondering what Mr. Levy's next move will be.

    • Reply posted by Frankie Magners, today at 13:19

      Frankie Magners replied:
      I'm a Spurs fan and love Poch, but you don't want him in charge of transfers.
      Sanchez, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Nkoudou, need I say more?

  • Comment posted by sloogy, today at 13:14

    Nothing says confidence in success more than a 2 year contract

    • Reply posted by Jonjoseph, today at 13:39

      Jonjoseph replied:
      At Chelsea 2 years is Eternity .

