Sam Vokes was unable to play for a month from mid-March because of a calf injury

Wales striker Sam Vokes is looking forward to putting a frustrating season behind him after agreeing a new contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

He scored 17 goals in 2021-22 to help the Chairboys reach the play-offs before losing to Sunderland at Wembley.

But there will be no repeat this term, with a top-six finish out of reach after Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Lincoln.

"I got injured in the last game of pre-season and couldn't really get going as the season started," Vokes said.

"It was seven or eight games before I got into it and then back-end of the season missing five or six games, it's been frustrating really."

The 33-year-old, who has six goals in 33 games this season, follows Joe Jacobson, Josh Scowen and Jason McCarthy in committing himself to the club for next season.

"I'm delighted. I've loved my time here and it's great that it can continue," he told BBC Three Counties Radio. external-link

Wycombe changed head coach in February when former midfielder Matt Bloomfield returned from Colchester, following long-serving boss Gareth Ainsworth's departure to QPR.

And now Bloomfield plans to use their final two games of the season, at home to Cheltenham and away to Portsmouth, to begin preparing for next season.

"We have to keep learning lessons, we have to find out how we're going to move forward. I have a clear idea how I want to do that and have to make sure we implement it," he said.

"I'm excited for the future of this football club, I'm excited for what we're going to build. I'm disappointed because I wanted to take our play-off push into next week but we have to move forward from this and come out fighting against Cheltenham, and make sure we have pride in our performances."

Lincoln's second goal was scored from his own half by Lasse Sorensen after Chairboys goalkeeper Max Stryjek misdirected a clearance to him.

"It was a once in a lifetime goal and really frustrating that it came at the moment it did, because we were building momentum and felt the equaliser was about to come," Bloomfield added.

"The timing wasn't great, the manner in which it occurred wasn't great and we have to make sure we guard against these things in the future."