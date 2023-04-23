Kieron Bowie has scored five goals in 38 games since joining Northampton from Fulham last summer

Forward Kieron Bowie has urged Northampton Town to "get the job done" by clinching promotion to League One with a game to spare.

They lost to Mansfield in the play-offs last season after missing out on automatic promotion on goal difference.

But a maximum of two points from their two remaining games will see them back in the third tier for 2023-24.

"We're not done yet, we need to go again next week," 20-year-old Bowie told BBC Radio Northampton.

Second-placed Northampton are at home to Bradford City, in sixth, on Saturday.

Mark Hughes' side have a game in hand and are one of three teams who can still mathematically catch the Cobblers.

"We're keeping our feet on the ground and just trying to get those next three points," said Bowie.

"It's the penultimate game of the season, the biggest game of the season, that's what it all comes down to and we just need to get the job done."

Bowie was on the scoresheet for the first time since November in Saturday's come-from-behind 3-1 win over Harrogate, while Sam Hoskins - who was named League Two player of the season on Sunday - netted his 21st of the campaign.

"We probably could have added to it in the second half but a win's a win, that's the most important thing," Hoskins said.

"It's always difficult when you're in the lead not to sit back and try and soak up the pressure, but I don't think they really tested us too much."

He added: "We go into every game hoping to win it and next week won't be any different. You don't get easy games in this league and Bradford are doing really well.

"It's obviously crunch time. But the 44 games we've had this season, we've done everything we can to be in this position - and we'll do everything we can to stay in this position."