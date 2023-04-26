Sometimes, as a fan, you watch an opposition player and can do little but nod and admire.

So who are these stars who have earned the ultimate respect from rival onlookers?

BBC Sport asked our community of fan writers for the player who has stood out as the best to face their club.

Arsenal

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV external-link

A few big talents have faced Arsenal and consistently played well against us. However, the standout one is Wayne Rooney. He scored an iconic goal (aged 16) against us in 2002 and broke our 30-game unbeaten run.

Aston Villa

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast external-link

Christian Vieri, one of the hottest strikers in Europe at that time, lined up for Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Cup quarter-final at Villa Park in March 1998. I remember Vieri's touch, skill, pace and movement being a level above anything on the pitch. You could tell he was the complete striker.

Bournemouth

Tom Jordan, Back of the Net external-link

Manchester City remain the only side we've not taken a point from in the top flight and Kevin de Bruyne is a huge reason why. His ability to dictate a game is mesmerising, and his intelligence with the ball is exquisite. He goes down as a Premier League great.

Brentford

Ian Westbrook, Beesotted external-link

Glenn Hoddle must be the best player I've seen face Brentford.

In 1993, as player-manager of Swindon slotting into the sweeper role, he was calmness personified as he led the Robins to a goalless draw at Griffin Park - after they had been reduced to nine men when both his strikers were shown red cards in the first half.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls external-link

If I was to single out one it would have to be Cristiano Ronaldo. Having visited his home town and seen his statue, I can see where his love of the game comes from.

He has been an amazing player, goalscorer and all-round footballer over the years. Our win over Manchester United last season was probably his worst match. To see him laughing as we scored one after another just summed up his feelings and frustration.

Chelsea

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

For fans of many generations, the likes of George Best, Eric Cantona, Luis Figo and indeed the great Pele himself would all be considered among the best to have ever played against the Blues.

However, the greatest was defined one Champions League night back in 2005 when Ronaldinho scored with an absolutely astonishing 20-yard finish at Stamford Bridge.

Crystal Palace

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak external-link

One player jumps to the forefront of my mind: Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The brilliant Sweden striker, who scored four goals against England in one game, graced Selhurst Park in 2016. Not only that, he scored a late winner for Manchester United! Bittersweet but that's what winners do, and he's one who is still playing at 41.

Everton

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl external-link

Though out of his real prime, and a controversial part of Manchester United at that time too, how could I not stand in awe of one of the greatest European goalscorers, Cristiano Ronaldo, doing what he has always done best at Goodison Park in October 2022?

Fulham

Dan Crawford, Hammy End external-link

A 38 year-old David Felgate was working in a timber yard when he kept Fulham at bay with a string of superb saves to secure a lucrative FA Cup replay for non-league Leigh RMI in 1998. Then Cottagers boss Kevin Keegan called it "the best keeping display I've ever seen - at any level".

Leeds United

Jess Furness, Her Game Too external-link

De Bruyne... wow! He is an absolute wizard in midfield. KDB has set up many goals against us in recent times, and also scored an absolute beauty himself past Illan Meslier a couple of years ago. I feel lucky to have watched him play live - he is simply world class!

Leicester City

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV external-link

It has to be Harry Kane. In my lifetime there have been loads of great players to face us, including Ronaldo and Erling Haaland, but Kane is always the most dangerous and you just know, home or away, he will score against us.

Liverpool

Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap external-link

I am lucky enough to have watched Liverpool play in some of the biggest events in world football, so I had the chance to see Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp. Unfortunately, he picked the Reds apart before smashing in a sumptuous free-kick to round off a 3-0 win in the first leg of the 2019 Champions League semi-final. We all know what happened next, though...

Manchester City

Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble external-link

It has to be perhaps the best player ever mesmerising the team I love - and being powerless to stop it. The two games Messi played against City in the 2014-15 Champions League last 16 were genuinely incredible. He didn't score in the tie, but he was at the peak of his powers and so influential in every aspect of the game. Just a football genius who could do whatever he wanted.

Manchester United

Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News external-link

Eden Hazard springs to mind from players I have seen live. Better players have played against us down the years - like Kaka and Ronaldo - but the former Chelsea winger was a constant nuisance. And I'm not giving this accolade to Mohamed Salah after watching Ashley Young put him in his pocket at Old Trafford.

Newcastle United

Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC external-link

One player that really stands out for me is Ronaldo. One of the greatest players of all time and in his pomp at Manchester United, he destroyed us from the left wing. Lighting quick, skills to match and a strike not seen by any in football at that time. We just could not handle him.

Nottingham Forest

Ben Dore, Dore On Tour external-link

It's got to be Cesc Fabregas playing for Chelsea against Forest in the FA Cup in 2019. His movement on and off the ball was amazing, but his long passing to the forwards was just unbelievable. I wish Forest had a player like Fabregas because I could watch him over and over again.

Southampton

Ray Hunt, In That Number external-link

Getting to watch Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United sides up close at The Dell was always a highlight, even though it often ended in defeat. Cantona stands out the most. Being mere feet from the man is something I won't forget. As good as any great, plus he played with that arrogance which separated him from the rest.

Tottenham Hotspur

John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose external-link

Having seen both prime Messi and Ronaldo against Spurs, my answer being someone who played for Bolton Wanderers may surprise you. It's the maverick magician who could mesmerise with the ball at his feet: Jay-Jay Okocha. Trickery, confidence and arrogance to do what others could only dream of.

West Ham United

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers external-link

Hazard tore West Ham apart in 2019 in a game I will never forget. He was one of the most technically gifted players the Premier League has seen, and by far the best player I have had the pleasure to watch face the Hammers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV external-link

On their charge to the title in 2022, Manchester City destroyed Wolves 5-1 and De Bruyne was the one inflicting the damage. He had a hat-trick within 24 minutes and four goals overall. Wolves just had no answer for the midfield maestro and all we could do was sit back and enjoy the De Bruyne show.