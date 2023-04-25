Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic won 3-0 at Tynecastle Park in March

Celtic have been handed the chance to retain the Scottish title against Heart of Midlothian after being sent to Tynecastle Park for the first game after the Premiership split.

Ange Postecoglou's side lead by 13 points with five games remaining.

If Celtic fail to win on 7 May, Rangers can delay a potential title-clincher until their rivals visit Ibrox if they better that at home to Aberdeen.

Saturday, 13 May is the date set for the final Old Firm derby of the season.

The dates have been decided after the Scottish Professional Football League announced the final round of five fixtures following the split of the top flight into two.

The SPFL has to balance home and away games for each club as it decides the games after the Premiership divides into two sections - the top half aiming for European qualification and the bottom half battling to avoid relegation.

The final Edinburgh derby of the season will be at Tynecastle on 27 May, the last weekend of the league season, when Hearts and Hibernian meet in a game that could still be vital for European qualification.

Meanwhile, the automatic relegation and play-off spot could be decided the following day, when Kilmarnock host Ross County, Dundee United visit Motherwell and St Johnstone entertain Livingston.

Top six

Saturday, 6 May

Hibernian v St Mirren (15:00)

Sunday, 7 May

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic (14:15)

Rangers v Aberdeen (15:00)

Saturday, 13 May

Aberdeen v Hibernian (15:00)

Rangers v Celtic (12:30)

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian (15:00)

Saturday, 20 May

Celtic v St Mirren (15:00)

Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen (15:00)

Sunday, 21 May

Hibernian v Rangers (12:00)

Wednesday, 24 May

Aberdeen v St Mirren (19:45)

Hibernian v Celtic (19:45)

Rangers v Heart of Midlothian (19:45)

Saturday, 27 May

Celtic v Aberdeen (12:30)

Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian (12:30)

St Mirren v Rangers (12:30)

Bottom six

Saturday, 6 May

Motherwell v Kilmarnock (15:00)

Ross County v Livingston (15:00)

St Johnstone v Dundee United (15:00)

Saturday, 13 May

Dundee United v Ross County (15:00)

Kilmarnock v Livingston (15:00)

St Johnstone v Motherwell (15:00)

Saturday, 20 May

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (15:00)

Livingston v Dundee United (15:00)

Motherwell v Ross County (15:00)

Wednesday, 24 May

Dundee United v Kilmarnock (19:45)

Livingston v Motherwell (19:45)

Ross County v St Johnstone (19:45)

Sunday, 28 May

Kilmarnock v Ross County (15:00)

Motherwell v Dundee United (15:00)

St Johnstone v Livingston (15:00)