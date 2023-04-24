Last updated on .From the section Football

Tony Vance (right) and assistant Colin Fallaize have been in charge of Guernsey FC since the club's foundation in 2011

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance will continue as the island's representative team manager for the 2023 Island Games.

Vance, who took charge in 2022 on a caretaker basis after Chris Tardif's resignation, will lead the Sarnians in next month's Muratti Vase final against old rivals Jersey.

Colin Fallaize will be head coach, with Kevin Gilligan assisting and Jordan Kelly as goalkeeper coach.

Guernsey host Muratti on 13 May before the Island Games from 8-14 July.

"It was always the board's ambition to ensure that Guernsey football had the best, and right, people in place to lead the squad in what is an important period - a home Muratti and the first home Island Games since 2003," said Guernsey FA chief executive Gary Roberts.

"Discussions have taken place throughout the year and we are pleased that they have resulted in these appointments."

Vance and Fallaize led Guernsey FC to a 15th-placed finish in Isthmian League South Central this season.

"A home Muratti and home Island Games in the same year is a unique opportunity I might not get again," Vance said.

"This group of players have worked so hard for me this season and I can't wait to lead them to Muratti and Island Games success which is what their effort deserves.

"Whilst there is always pressure with Guernsey FC, what we are about to embark on presents different challenges and a responsibility we do not take lightly.

"We have discussed our individual roles in great detail, and I am grateful to them for stepping up and taking the lead on a number of aspects."