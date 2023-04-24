Close menu

Tottenham: What is going on at club after 6-1 thrashing by Newcastle?

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham's worst Premier League defeat since 2013 has triggered more anger among fans about the state of their club.

Chairman Daniel Levy is getting the brunt of the blame; the humiliation of Tottenham being 5-0 down against Newcastle after just 21 minutes being seen as the culmination of a string of disastrous decisions dating back to the decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019 - less than six months after Spurs had played in the Champions League final.

There is a demand from some for interim boss Cristian Stellini - left in charge following Antonio Conte's departure last month - to leave, which would potentially put Ryan Mason back in charge for the final six games of the season.

This is a big call. Theoretically, Tottenham still have a chance of finishing in a Champions League place, although realistically, after the shambles at St James' Park, few expect that to become a reality.

However, while they remain fifth, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Brighton are all snapping at their heels in the battle for European qualification.

After this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals, seventh place will earn a Europa Conference League place, while fifth and sixth will go into the Europa League. The last time Tottenham fans had no European football to look forward to was 2009-10.

So, what happens now?

What are the many issues?

The major issue is who now provides Levy with football expertise to assist in the decision-making process.

Remarkably, Tottenham now find themselves without a manager for either their men's or women's team. Their managing director of football, Fabio Paratici, resigned last week after he lost his appeal against his worldwide football ban, imposed after Juventus, where he was sporting director and managing director, were found guilty of false accounting.

Paritici's 30-month ban was initially imposed by the Italian authorities in January. It was not extended worldwide by Fifa until March, although it was always likely to happen.

Yet Tottenham claimed Paritici's change of status came completely out of the blue and they had no knowledge it was going to happen.

It was made worse by the fact that 24 hours previously, the Italian had been put forward as the public face of the club, speaking extensively to the club's own website about Conte's exit in which he declared Tottenham were "focused and looking forward" to the remainder of the campaign.

Who replaces Conte?

It is understood there has been no contact from Tottenham with Pochettino, who would be welcomed back with open arms by the majority of supporters.

Levy's best managerial appointments - Martin Jol, Harry Redknapp and Pochettino - have been somewhat under the radar. The stellar names, Jose Mourinho and Conte being the two most recent examples, have not gone well.

In the aftermath of Mourinho's dismissal, less than a week before Tottenham lost to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, Levy spoke about returning to the club's "DNA".

That, presumably, centres around free-flowing, attacking football that delivers excitement. The two managerial appointments since then are Conte and, before that, Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Wolves boss who was chosen after a protracted search when candidates were considered and discarded, in Gennaro Gattuso's case, after not enough due diligence had been done on his background.

The names being mentioned now include Julian Nagelsmann, recently sacked by Bayern Munich and who has pulled out of the running to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea, and Luis Enrique, who left the Spain job after last year's World Cup and has not managed at club level since 2017.

There is also Brendan Rodgers, who left Leicester earlier this month after an awful season, and Potter, who some think was out of his depth at Chelsea, while others view the former Brighton boss as failing at an impossible job. Potter's replacement at the Amex, Roberto de Zerbi, also has his admirers.

What about the squad?

Eleven months ago, Tottenham's owners agreed a £150m "capital increase" for the club.

This was viewed as a pot of money that Conte could use to turn a squad that had just sneaked into the Champions League into contenders.

Money was spent, yes, but few would argue it has been spent wisely. Brazilian forward Richarlison was signed for £60m but has failed to consistently perform at the highest level, while £25m midfielder Yves Bissouma impressed at Brighton but has been inconsistent for Spurs. Argentina defender Cristian Romero has been better but his impetuosity is a liability at times.

There are numerous players in the Tottenham squad that are not up to the standard the club demands but how many could attract the transfer fee to fund a squad rebuilding programme?

Son Heung-min's contract runs to 2025 but the South Korean's form this season has been very poor by his usual high standards. He even said he felt "responsible" for Conte's departure "because I haven't helped the club all that much".

And that, inevitably, brings us to Harry Kane.

The England skipper is about to enter the final year of his present deal. Numerous clubs, including Manchester United, would be interested if Levy finally relented and let the 29-year-old leave.

But, given the negativity that already exists around the club, is that something Levy could even contemplate?

The problems at Tottenham are easy to identify. Finding solutions is far more difficult.

Comments

Join the conversation

468 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter Hedley, today at 13:38

    Why is nobody complimenting Newcastle for being so ruthless instead? The focus seems to be just about Tottenham...

    • Reply posted by The Red Knight, today at 13:48

      The Red Knight replied:
      Aston Villa

  • Comment posted by NewportSpur, today at 13:34

    The common denominator is Levy. He hires and fires the managers and has the final say on all transfers, many of whom have not been the manager's choices, so it's solely on him and the board.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 13:36

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Poch should've been backed all those years ago

  • Comment posted by LilythePinky, today at 13:36

    The problem with Spurs is Levy. It starts with him and ends with him. All his recent managers have called out the attitude of the club, the attitude comes from the chairman.

    • Reply posted by StVitus, today at 14:51

      StVitus replied:
      The problem with Spurs is Spurs. They haven't won anything in decades. They had the chance to do well in the Europa Conference but made no effort because they regarded it as beneath them. You are where you are because you deserve to be, based on your results.

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, today at 13:35

    The club is run by numpties. They've shown an absolute lack of class sacking successive managers since the did the dirt on Martin Jol which was one of the absolute worst manager sackings I've ever witnessed. On so many levels.

  • Comment posted by Scott Mathew, today at 13:40

    To many players happy to turn up and collect their wages, they just don’t have the guts and the passion, and they don’t know the word win. A chairman who has no idea.

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 13:53

      Depeche1966 replied:
      Sounds like you described most clubs and players there...

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 13:32

    Levy is what's going on at Tottenham. More interested in making money than football

    • Reply posted by Frankie Magners, today at 13:43

      Frankie Magners replied:
      Making money to invest into the club, what's wrong with that? Why can't some Spurs supporters see this?

  • Comment posted by J Dogg 44, today at 13:48

    Why does no one talk about how entitled spurs fans are? You've been the 6th largest club in the country yet finish top four consistently. What do the fans expect? You'll soon be the 7th if Newcastle continue to improve and invest. Face reality spurs fans.

    • Reply posted by Steven, today at 13:51

      Steven replied:
      Why 6th ? 7 years above Arsenal and they have one good season and probably win nothing. How are they suddenly above us in the FIFA rankings ??

  • Comment posted by MkOxford1, today at 13:40

    How do you square the circle that Spurs are currently in the least successful era since the 1930s, 100 years ago and their owners of the last 22 years have made anything between 3bn to 4bn on their investment?

    • Reply posted by NC, today at 13:51

      NC replied:
      Top comment

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:31

    Implosion at Spurs .....and Kane will be off if he has any ambition

    • Reply posted by Henry, today at 13:39

      Henry replied:
      He hasn’t shown any so far in his career, why would he start now

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 13:41

    I'm a Newcastle Fan... just thought that might be relevant ;)

    • Reply posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 13:51

      JustPassingTheTime replied:
      I bet the Tottenham fans are less pleased with this comment!

  • Comment posted by Mayo, today at 13:30

    "Lads, lads. It's Tottenham"

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:12

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  • Comment posted by EffortlessMastery, today at 13:29

    Shambolic from top to bottom.

    • Reply posted by Crangus82, today at 13:38

      Crangus82 replied:
      Agreed. There is complete lack of long-term strategy at the club. Conte was the right appointment last year, but he should have been removed as soon as it became clear that he wasn't prepared to commit to the club in the long-term. Allowing him to stutter on for another 7 months, especially towards the end and when personal circumstances had clearly left him desperate to return Italy, was strange

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 13:46

    With perhaps two exceptions, the players are poor. That's the reality.
    Eric Dier et al. Really?

  • Comment posted by OswaldCobblepot, today at 13:40

    Everything Jose said has shown to be true yet Levy chose the players

    • Reply posted by The Red Knight, today at 13:52

      The Red Knight replied:
      Are you saying that Levi decides which players to sign without talking to the manager?

      Rubbish, the manager probably gives a list of players he wants, the manager coaches the team, the manager picks the team yet it's all Levi's fault....... unbelievable

  • Comment posted by steve3241, today at 13:43

    They're terrible and they keep doing 'Spursy' things. Next

    • Reply posted by Steven, today at 13:55

      Steven replied:
      Waiting for Arsenal to throw away an 8 point lead and this is their best season in a decade 😂

  • Comment posted by Its my opinion, today at 13:29

    Too many over the hill like dier and maybe Son. Kanes about the only dec ent player they've got. Lloris looked "suspicious" to me yesterday.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 13:34

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Then there's a succession of money wasting, poor transfers stretching back to the money they got from the sale of Bale!

  • Comment posted by bigmuddballs, today at 13:46

    Pointless BBC story below - Would going trophyless tarnish Harry Kane's legacy?

    What legacy does he have to tarnish?

    Leading Spurs scorer means nothing if you win FA

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 13:49

      Depeche1966 replied:
      A balanced view from a Harry Kane fan..

  • Comment posted by DonFitzg, today at 13:42

    "What is going on at Tottenham ?" Nothing - they're simply following a time-honoured tradition of total collapse at the sharp end of the season.

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 13:45

      rospur replied:
      Thats rubbish and you know it

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:39

    I'll tell you what's going on at Tottenham....not a lot!

  • Comment posted by the knowledge, today at 13:46

    The players should refund the fans for making the journey.This has the hall marks of a protest against the owners.
    Daniel levy should put them all on the transfer list.
    Son and Kane on 200k a week. Lloris 100k a week foster 75 k a week
    A complete joke. a 6 pointer with man u to come, the players should pay for this game for free entry the fa should investigate the betting sequence

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 13:54

      HKJ replied:
      You just open your mouth and let spill anything that comes to mind, don't you?
      You *almost* made some coherent points, but then carried on rambling, and ended up sounding batsh**.

