Nathan Smith has missed just one of Vale's 44 league fixtures so far this term

Long-serving Port Vale defender Nathan Smith has signed a new two-year deal.

The 27-year-old is one appearance shy of 350 for the League One club and could reach that milestone against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Smith, who made his debut in August 2016, has played 47 games this season.

He told BBC Radio Stoke: "It feels right to continue my journey here. I've been here since I was 13 and they have always looked after me - and have done so again. It was an easy 'yes'."