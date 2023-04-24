Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton has made a total of 35 starts in all competitions for Blackburn Rovers

Midfielder Tyler Morton will miss Blackburn Rovers' Championship run-in with a fractured foot.

The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Premier League side Liverpool, has made 40 league appearances this season.

But he had to have surgery after being injured in Saturday's draw with Preston North End.

"He was able to play for the whole second half with it, incredible, [he's a] tough boy," head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Blackburn are eighth in the Championship, level on points with sixth-placed Sunderland and with a game in hand on the teams immediately above them.