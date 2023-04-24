Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Barnsley beat league leaders Plymouth and third-placed Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell last month

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has said Tuesday's game against League One promotion rivals Ipswich is a "brilliant game".

The fourth-placed Tykes have won their past nine home games and host second-placed Ipswich, who have six more points than Barnsley, at Oakwell.

Kieran McKenna's side have taken 34 points from the past 36 available.

"Statistically they're the best team in League One history, so I've been told," Duff told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Obviously it's a data-run club so we get a lot of data on opposition. They're not top of the league but statistically they're the best in League One history.

"A lot has been made of the money they have spent but if you look at Chelsea, just spending a lot of money on good players doesn't mean you'll win.

"They're a big club, with good players and they have a very definite way of playing. It should be a really good game.

"These are the games that everyone wants to be involved in, it's a brilliant game."

He added: "We're a much better team than we were when we played them at their place. We're a different animal and the run they've been on tells you they're a better team now as well."

The Reds, who drew 2-2 at Portman Road in August, have beaten third-placed Sheffield Wednesday and league leaders Plymouth during their long winning run at home.

Goal difference means Ipswich realistically need five points from their final three games to secure promotion back to the Championship at the fourth attempt.

Duff's men are on 85 points after 43 matches and if they pick up five more from their remaining three games then, for the first time in in English Football League history, the top four teams in a division will all have broken the 90-point barrier.