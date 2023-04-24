Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

USA have won the Women's World Cup four times and hosted the tournament twice

Fifa has received four bids to host the Women's World Cup in 2027.

Brazil and South Africa have submitted bids, while Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have launched a joint expression of interest.

The United States and Mexico have put in a combined bid to stage the tournament.

Countries have to submit their full bids by 19 May. The hosts are set to be chosen by the Fifa Congress via public voting on 17 May 2024.

"We are thrilled by the expressions of interest received, not least because they come from member associations with a strong football tradition representing four confederations," said Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura.

"All member associations can rely on the most robust and comprehensive bidding process in the history of the Fifa Women's World Cup."

Holders USA hosted the tournament in 1999 and 2003, but not as a joint bid, while Germany hosted it in 2011.

The 2023 World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand between 20 July and 20 August.

USA, Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026.