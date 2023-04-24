Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal could potentially meet Chelsea in this season's Women's Champions League final

Arsenal had to spend an extra night in Germany after the Women's Champions League semi-final first leg against Wolfsburg following a "technical issue" with their plane.

The PA news agency reported that a bird flew into one of the engines as the plane was set to take off, causing a fire in it.

Nobody was hurt and the team eventually returned to their hotel.

Arsenal recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Wolfsburg.

The second leg is at Emirates Stadium on Monday, 1 May.

"Our aircraft developed a technical issue prior to take-off in Germany on Sunday evening," Arsenal said.

"As a result, we remained in Wolfsburg overnight on Sunday before flying back to England on Monday afternoon. We would like to thank the staff on board the aircraft and on the ground at the airport for their assistance."