Richard Davies was previously assistant manager under Iwan Williams, Sean Eardley and Huw Griffiths.

Cymru Premier side Caernarfon Town have confirmed Richard Davies as their new permanent manager.

Davies was placed in caretaker charge after the club parted company with Huw Griffiths in March.

He guided the club to Cymru Premier safety with victory at Flint.

"Richard has been with us for a long time and we have all seen how impressively he has developed over the years," Caernarfon chairman Paul Evans said.

"He is respected by everyone at the club as a coach and a person and the board's decision to offer him the job was an easy one to make."