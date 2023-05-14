Can you name all Chelsea's Premier League managers?
Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to be the new Chelsea boss this summer.
The club have persuaded him the time was right to return to the Premier League, four years after being sacked by Tottenham.
He will become the 21st person to manage the Blues in the Premier League era on either a permanent or interim - but not caretaker - basis.
Can you name them all? We have given you six minutes. Good luck.
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
