Former England number one Jack Butland is close to agreeing a deal to join Rangers, with the 30-year-old out of contract with Crystal Palace this summer following a loan spell with Manchester United. (The Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers are monitoring Greece right-back Giannis Kotsiras and plan to watch the 30-year-old in action for Panathinaikos, where he is contracted until summer 2024, in the next two weeks. (Glasgow World) external-link

Rangers are poised to sign Nigerian midfielder Miracle Oguduba after the 18-year-old had trial outings in Ibrox B team games against Chelsea and St Johnstone and he will have another chance to impress in Tuesday's Lowland League match against Caledonian Braves on Tuesday. (All Nigeria Soccer via The Scottish Sun) external-link

Centre-half Danilho Doekhi, who was heavily linked with Rangers before joining Union Berlin last summer, is set for a major transfer move to a top European club this close season, with his agent saying the 24-year-old is being scouted by Bundesliga rivals, Internazionale, Napoli and clubs in England's Premier League. (Sempre Inter via Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Ross McCrorie will bank former club Rangers a six-figure bonus if the 25-year-old Aberdeen defender clinches a £2m switch to Championship outfit Bristol City this summer. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie has insisted he is loving life at Pittodrie as he downplayed transfer links to Bristol City. (The Scotsman) external-link

Bristol City target Ross McCrorie says he is focused on Aberdeen's bid to finish third in the Scottish Premiership and has backed interim manager Barry Robson to be given the job permanently. (Press & Journal) external-link

Wigan Athletic are prepared to sell Graeme Shinnie, the midfielder on loan to Aberdeen, this summer, have already had discussions with the Pittodrie club but would be looking for a six-figure fee for the 31-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Motherwell turned down a significant six-figure offer from Changchun Yatai for striker Kevin van Veen earlier this month as the Scottish Premiership club were unwilling to sell the 31-year-old before the Chinese transfer window closed because they wanted him to help gather the points needed to avoid relegation.

Van Veen was made aware of the interest and could have pocketed a big increase in wages but was happy to remain and see out the season at Fir Park. (Daily Record) external-link

Charlie Reilly, the 21-year-old who has scored 23 goals this season from midfield for relegation-threatened Scottish League 2 side Albion Rovers, has agreed to join Dundee this summer. (The Courier) external-link