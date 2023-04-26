Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford United striker Marcus Browne (centre) celebrates his first of two goals against Cheltenham

Relegation-threatened Oxford United's big win over Cheltenham Town was a "terrific night" for the whole club, says head coach Liam Manning.

Their 4-0 drubbing of the Robins in-front of home fans at the Kassam Stadium Tuesday was their first League One win in 18 games.

It was also Manning's first since taking charge of the U's last month.

"I'm delighted for the players and the staff," he told BBC Radio Oxford after the match.

"We were fully invested emotionally and we showed passion and fight."

The win moves Oxford up to 19th in the table, two places and three points clear of the relegation zone.

Manning was quick to praise the club's backroom staff after the team's lacklustre run of recent results: "The entire staff has really got behind us and put in really long hours.

"There is so much work that goes on behind the scenes that people aren't aware of, especially on such a relentless Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday programme that we've been on.

"It's been a terrific night and I'm delighted for everyone."

'We need to back it up on Saturday'

In their three defeats and five draws under Manning Oxford have struggled to score goals, despite creating opportunities and averaging five shots on target per game.

The 37-year-old head coach recently said he was trying to get his players to "believe" more in themselves, and expressed confidence in their ability on the pitch.

"We've played well in games of late," he added.

"If you look at some of our recent performances we've probably merited scoring more than we have.

"Tonight we played off our structure, pressed well, dealt with long balls and carried a constant threat through the game.

"Sometimes when you're up against it, when you haven't got the goals or the results that you've wanted, it all comes at once."

Oxford's final two games of the season are against already-relegated Forest Green and relegation rivals Accrington.

Manning says he will not let their emphatic win over Cheltenham go to their heads.

"There are a huge amount of positives but we need to back it up on Saturday.

"Of course we need to enjoy it because we haven't won in a little while, but we need to understand why we won and be ready for the weekend."

Analysis

Jerome Sale, BBC Radio Oxford sports editor and Oxford United commentator

It seems obvious, but this COULD be a key moment for Oxford.

They've been carrying the baggage of an ever-growing run without a win.

The emphatic nature of the victory - and the clean sheet - has visibly boosted confidence, individually and collectively.

It is not job done yet though.

In the remaining two games only the same levels of commitment, concentration and quality demonstrated against Cheltenham will be enough to guarantee survival.