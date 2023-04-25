Ceferin was re-elected as Uefa president in April

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin hopes a salary cap can be introduced in European football, and says all clubs agree on the topic.

Ceferin said he had spoken to the European Commission about the issue and talks had taken place about bringing in such a measure.

"Surprisingly, everyone agrees," he told US media outlet Men In Blazers. external-link

"Big clubs, small clubs, state-owned clubs, billionaire-owned clubs, everybody agrees."

Fifa president Gianni Infantino spoke about the possibility of a salary cap in football in March and the topic is also on the radar of European football's governing body.

"In the future we have to seriously think about a salary cap," said Ceferin. "If the budgets go sky-high then our competitive balance is a problem.

"It's not about the owners, it's about the value of the competition, because if five clubs will always win then it doesn't make sense any more.

"But it has to be a collective agreement - every league and Uefa. Because if we do it and the other leagues don't, then it doesn't make sense.

"I hope it can be made as soon as possible.

"For now, we have the new rule after 2024 that you can spend up to 70% of your revenues for salaries and transfers, but that's not enough because if your revenues are five billion, 70% is quite a lot.

"So this is the future here, and I'm not afraid of the club owners being too powerful or anything. Uefa is leading the European competition and we have great relations with the European Club Association now."

Could the Champions League final take place in the US?

In April, Ceferin was re-elected as Uefa president unopposed for a third term, and will remain in the role until 2027.

He also discussed the prospect of the Champions League final taking place in the United States with Men In Blazers.

Ceferin did not rule out such a possibility but stated it it would not be until at least 2026.

"We have started to discuss that, but one year it was the World Cup, 2024 is Euros, this year [the final] is in Istanbul, 2024 is London and 2025 is Munich and after that, let's see. It's possible," he said.