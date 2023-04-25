Last updated on .From the section Football

West Ham came from a goal down to thrash Arsenal and win the FA Youth Cup for the first time since 1999.

Omari Benjamin gave Jack Wilshire's Gunners an early lead, but a magnificent George Earthy strike into the top corner pulled West Ham level.

Callum Marshall converted Gideon Kodua's fizzing cross to complete the turnaround, before captain Kodua's sensational lob over Noah Cooper made it 3-1 before the break.

Kaelan Casey nodded home Ollie Scarles' cross to make it 4-1 with 12 minutes remaining, and Josh Briggs completed the scoring in front of 34,124 fans at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal, aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2009, applied heavy pressure early in the second half without managing to carve out any meaningful opportunities to reduce the deficit.

Amario Cozier-Duberry hit the side-netting not long after half-time, before Michal Rosiak had a powerful effort saved by Hammers goalkeeper Mason Terry.

West Ham have now won the Youth Cup on four occasions, having also emerged victorious in 1963, 1981 and then 24 years ago when Michael Carrick and Joe Cole were part of the side that beat Coventry City 9-0 across two legs.