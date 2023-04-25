Close menu

Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham: 'From fighting relegation to brink of Europe' - Emery's 'remarkable' job

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Villa Park

35

Unai Emery during Aston Villa's Premier League victory over Fulham at Villa Park
Aston Villa have won 13 of their 20 league games under Unai Emery

From a relegation battle to European contenders - it is hard to believe the transformation at Aston Villa.

Since Unai Emery's appointment as manager in November, Villa are second in the Premier League form table - only below Arsenal - and top if you take just the last 10 games into account.

When they last played Fulham in October, they ended the game in crisis, out of the relegation zone only on goals scored - and without a manager.

That 3-0 loss at Craven Cottage saw Villa fans, whose side had only won two of their opening 11 matches, boo the side off and brought an end to Steven Gerrard's reign in charge.

But Unai Emery has got the Villa faithful looking up - and dreaming of better times again.

A scrappy, hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham at Villa Park on Tuesday took them up to fifth, above Tottenham, with five games of the season to go and a chance to return to European football after a 13-year absence.

"We are in the Europa position, it is still difficult to achieve," said Emery.

"The dreams are here and it's good for everybody - and we can share this with the supporters.

"We're now a candidate for fifth. But Tottenham plays tomorrow, Liverpool have [played] a match less than us, Brighton three matches and we have to play Liverpool, Tottenham and Brighton.

"With each match we are winning, it is giving us confidence and a chance to get there."

Villa on the up

Premier League teams since 6 November
PositionTeamPWDLPts
1Arsenal20135244
2Aston Villa20133442
3Man City17122338
4Man Utd18113436
5Newcastle18105335
6Liverpool19104534
7Brighton1684428
8Brentford1877428
9Wolves1983827
10Tottenham1983827

Emery started his job five months ago and instantly guided them to a 3-1 win over Manchester United and Villa have not looked back since. They have picked up 42 points out of 60 available since 6 November, with only Arsenal (44) having more in that period, although Manchester City have played three games less.

Villa have now won 13 of their 20 league games under the Spaniard, scoring in every match, and are unbeaten in 10 since a 4-2 loss against league leaders Arsenal in February.

"They're on the up, they could really go and do some damage," said former Villa midfielder Steve Sidwell on BT Sport.

"Who can begrudge them getting into Europe, from fighting relegation to the brink of Europe."

Before the start of the season, Gerrard - after taking Villa to 14th in 2021-22 - stripped Tyrone Mings of the captaincy, with John McGinn the replacement.

Against a lacklustre Fulham, the current captain set up the former one with Mings heading in from McGinn's first-half corner in a game of few chances.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam felt Emery, who had previously managed Sevilla, Paris St-Germain, Arsenal and Villarreal, had "transformed" the club.

"At the early part of the season, Steven was in there and made some big decisions like changing the captaincy and the players didn't like it," added Adam.

"Unai Emery has come in and seemingly transformed it. To get to where they are now, from where they were, and possibly finish in Europe will be a remarkable achievement for Villa."

Matches against European rivals to define season

Tyrone Mings celebrates scoring the winning goal in Aston Villa's Premier League win over Fulham at Villa Park
Tyrone Mings, scorer of the winning goal against Fulham, was stripped of the club captaincy under previous manager Steven Gerrard

Villa won the European Cup in 1982, but have not played in European competition since losing in the Europa League play-offs to Rapid Vienna in August 2010.

Their fate lies in their own hands with matches against four of the top eight - Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Brighton - still to come, as well as a derby at Wolves.

They finished 14th last season and fifth or sixth will leave them in the Europa League next season, with seventh enough for a place in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

"I think they're well equipped for Europe," said former Villa striker Peter Crouch.

"The biggest asset is their manager, who always does well with the underdog and Aston Villa could potentially be that.

"There are teams who wouldn't want to play against Villa - I wouldn't bet against them now."

Comments

Join the conversation

35 comments

  • Comment posted by Blakatak, today at 00:35

    And to think that NUFC were unsure about Emery and instead appointed Howe 🫣
    Imagine if all EPL clubs had such foresight to narrow their candidates down to such obvious quality never mind to be open to the press during such developments 👀

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 00:23

    Emery is using the team that Slippy G built.

    Slippy G is too good for Villa. He'll have the Liverpool job next season.

  • Comment posted by A-lex, today at 00:18

    Emery’s done well, but Howe has taken Newcastle from adrift in 20th to Champions League.

    • Reply posted by wozatbedodger, today at 00:28

      wozatbedodger replied:
      Emery has been at villa since October this year and spent 12 million. Howe has been in over a year longer and spent more than 20x what Unai has.

  • Comment posted by Ohhurdygurdy, today at 00:17

    Top ten squad. Finally have a top ten manager to match

  • Comment posted by Lazlo Kelloggs, today at 00:14

    The interesting thing is that he's doing it without using any signings that Gerrard made, this is basically Dean Smiths team that Emery's guiding up the table. Digne's had a few run outs, Kamara too, they're both Gerrard signings but neither have been regulars, Coutinho, even when fit, couldn't dislodge Buendia. Moreno is the only player that's been brought in by Emery to have played regularly.

  • Comment posted by Grimmlord Blakk, today at 00:13

    Well done Villa, you deserve the accolades and so does Emery. Sorry it didn’t work out at Arsenal, but the best of luck to you sir

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 00:12

    Villa's current position is testament to the foundations Stevie G laid before Emery arrived. Had Stevie G been allowed to continue in his job I'm sure Villa will still have ended up in the top half of the league and vying for Europe. Let's not take anything away from Emery though. He has done a fantastic job since his arrival and good on him too.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 00:37

      Dan replied:
      Erm, maybe you didn't see the stats under Slippy G before he was sacked?

  • Comment posted by BiggyBear, today at 00:10

    Was there today. First half Villa were very good. Second half a bit Gerrardy, but got the job done. Never looked in any real danger, but not as fluent as against Newcastle. Great atmosphere though. Good times!

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 00:08

    emery is a class manager

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 00:08

    Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa have definitely improved significantly since they changed their name back to Aston Villa.

  • Comment posted by William Munny, today at 00:06

    Gerrard and Lampard should just open pubs and retire.
    good players, abysmal managers

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 00:08

      Y0U replied:
      They weren't even that good players to be fair.

  • Comment posted by peopleshernandez, today at 00:05

    i like villa. Man United, Arsenal, Newcastle, Celtic and Barcelona are my teams.

    • Reply posted by Grimmlord Blakk, today at 00:11

      Grimmlord Blakk replied:
      Really? I only need one, Arsenal

  • Comment posted by Zanyzouk, today at 00:05

    Toon 3rd, Villa 4th......would love that

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 00:05

    brink of Europe? What do these guys think they're playing at? They are on th brink of Europa League, not Conference League.

  • Comment posted by Crawford, today at 00:00

    Play the best looking football in the league.

    • Reply posted by Rayza, today at 00:36

      Rayza replied:
      This is just stupid. I'm a Villa fan and there's multiple teams playing better football than us - City, Arsenal, Brighton .

  • Comment posted by Andez, today at 00:00

    Football can be crazy, one managerial appointment can bring such a contrast in results. When Gerrard was appointed, the Villa fans were making some bold, bold statements which ended up with them near the bottom of the table, and yet now it seems they didn't speak too soon, they just needed the right man in charge.

    • Reply posted by eowenthe brave, today at 00:12

      eowenthe brave replied:
      Also, they sold Grealish at a vital time.That had a palpable impact on their goal scoring ability.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Liverpool, at 23:58 25 Apr

    Emery will take villa to Europa league glory next season if they can finish in the top 6 this season 💪

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, at 23:56 25 Apr

    Villa have one of the best managers in the league. I still believe he is better than Arteta.

  • Comment posted by hungrydirewolf, at 23:54 25 Apr

    Gerrard cost Villa the title

    • Reply posted by D1682463858481, at 23:58 25 Apr

      D1682463858481 replied:
      That's actually funny and pretty scary at the same time. Look at points table since Emery arrived. Right up there.

  • Comment posted by Illimani19, at 23:52 25 Apr

    Even if Villa do not qualify for Europe but finish in the top half of the league, their season will be a success. What Emery has managed to achieve is restore confidence in the team and belief in the support.
    Villa supporters will be looking forward to next season whatever the outcome of this one.

