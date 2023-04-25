Brentford manager Thomas Frank has dismissed reports that 20-year-old Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey could be heading for Manchester City his summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Rangers are interested in Norwich City attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell, who is holding off on signing a contract extension until he knows whether his side can scrape into the promotion play-offs and step up to the Premier League. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, the 26-year-old linked with Rangers in January, has told the Yours Mine Away podcast that he was only told of interest from the Glasgow club by manager Ryan Lowe "the other day". (Football Scotland) external-link

Winger Ryan Kent looks set to quit Rangers this summer as his contract draws to an end, with Championship winners Burnley odds-on to sign the 26-year-old ahead of Leeds United, according to a leading bookmaker. (The Scottish Sun) external-link

Swindon Town manager Jody Morris admits Jonny Williams' future is up in the air amid interest from Hibernian in the 29-year-old Wales midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of this season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Heart of Midlothian midfielder Peter Haring would love a new contract to stay at Tynecastle, but the 29-year-old insists he is still "relaxed" as he nears the end of the season without an offer on the table. (Daily Record) external-link

European qualification could entice more signing targets to Aberdeen, suggests wing-back Jonny Hayes, who recently signed a new contract. (Press & Journal) external-link

Arbroath midfielder Scott Allan is a signing target for new East Kilbride manager Mick Kennedy and assistant Si Ferry, with former Rangers centre-half Kirk Broadfoot, who was with the latter at Open Door Broomhill, and Queen's Park midfielder Liam Brown also wanted by the Lowland League club. (Daily Record) external-link