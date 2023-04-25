Ryan Strachan is in his second spell with Peterhead after leaving Cove Rangers

Joint player-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan have been confirmed in the post long term after just over a month in charge of Peterhead.

They were appointed caretakers after the sacking of David Robertson on 21 March.

Peterhead remain bottom of Scottish League 1, five points adrift of Clyde with only two games remaining.

But chairman Rodger Morrison thinks their "commitment" has earned the "opportunity to continue" the roles.

Peterhead have won one of their six games under the new management team but were minutes away from beating Clyde at home on Saturday before the Glasgow side scored a late equaliser that would have given the north-east side greater hope of avoiding relegation.

"There were a few very experienced managers in the frame for this job and, while it may have been seen as the safer option to choose experience, their professionalism, enthusiasm, and dedication have impressed us all," Morrison added on the club website.

"Without the luxury of a transfer window to strengthen the squad, they have come in at a challenging time to manage a very fractured dressing-room low on confidence but have succeeded in turning the team into a cohesive unit up for the fight."

Morrison added that the co-managers had already spoken "to prospective players for next season and are confident that they can build a competitive team for whichever league we find ourselves in".

Brown, a 30-year-old midfielder, joined Peterhead from Cove Rangers in 2020, while 32-year-old defender Strachan returned to the club from the Aberdeen outfit last summer.