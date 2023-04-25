Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burnley secured the title with two games to spare ahead of nearest challengers Sheffield United

Burnley's players are yet to truly appreciate the significance of winning the Championship title on the home turf of their fiercest rivals Blackburn, says boss Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets picked up the points they needed to guarantee top spot at Ewood Park, thanks to Manuel Benson's goal.

Victory over Rovers ensured home and away wins in both derbies this term.

"I don't know if the lads realise what it means to the people of Burnley," Kompany told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"J-Rod [Jay Rodriguez, the Burnley-born Clarets striker] does, because he's one of the people I was speaking to about it, he understands what it means.

"To come and win the title at Ewood Park for us, you couldn't write it. There are two awards to win this season, promotion and then the league, and then there are two more trophies to win which are the two derbies and we've won all four.

"It's a day that will live forever for us and a tremendous achievement for the lads."

Kompany, his players, staff and other club representatives celebrated wildly after the game in front of the 2,000 Burnley fans who had made the short trip to Blackburn.

Not only did Tuesday's win clinch the league title for the Clarets, it also dented the home side's hopes of reaching the play-offs, having extended Rovers' winless league run to seven games.

As a player, former Belgium international Kompany lifted the Premier League and FA Cup trophies as a captain, and as a manager can now add a league championship to his CV.

"I haven't lost my voice during the game, I've lost it at the end afterwards in celebration," Kompany added.

"You have to celebrate. Forty-four games in, it's a ridiculous season. The guys will make memories again and I'm really happy for them."