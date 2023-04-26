Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Steve Evans saw a response from his Stevenage side at Swindon, after their anger at Mansfield's post-match jubilation on Saturday

Boss Steve Evans says Stevenage's impressive 1-0 win at Swindon Town was inspired by their defeat against fellow promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town.

Tuesday's victory means Evans' side need just one more win to guarantee automatic promotion from League Two.

Stevenage host mid-table Grimsby Town on Saturday and are away against Barrow on the final day of the season.

"We re-energised the boys after Mansfield," Evans told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We listened to their celebrations, which was hard, but sometimes it sparks you."

Former Mansfield boss Evans was angered by the Stags celebrations last week, but channelled those frustrations into the trip across to Wiltshire.

"We asked the lads to give us a big performance and they gave us a big performance," he added.

"The game should have been done at 60 minutes. When big opportunities come, that is the chance to kill a game.

"It was a top-class performance. But we have achieved nothing."