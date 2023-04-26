Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kelly Smith is the second highest goalscorer for the Lionesses with 46 goals after Ellen White broke her record

Former Arsenal forward Kelly Smith has rejoined the Women's Super League title contenders as a coach until the end of the season.

She joins as the Gunners prepare for Monday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Wolfsburg.

Smith hit 30 goals as Arsenal completed the Quadruple in 2006-07 - the last time they won the Champions League.

"It was a really easy decision to join the coaching set-up," the former England striker told the Times.

"The club have been really supportive in helping me complete my A licence."

Smith, who made her Arsenal debut in 1996, has three spells at the club, with each spell divided by her time playing in the United States in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Boston.

She scored 125 goals in 144 appearances for Arsenal, helping the club to win five domestic titles and five FA Cups.

Smith's 30 goals in 2006-07 came in 34 appearances, as Arsenal won domestic and European titles, as well as the FA Cup and Premier League Cup.

She representing the Lionesses across four European Championships and two World Cups ,and played for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics.

Arsenal remain the only British women's team to have won the Champions League.

The club say they have sold 50,000 tickets for the tie against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium - with Arsenal having drawn the first leg 2-2 in Germany.