Burton's Gassan Ahadme scored the only goal of the game against Lincoln on Tuesday

Burton Albion boss Dino Maamria says keeping the Brewers in League One with three games to spare is an "unbelievable" achievement for a side that "was a mess".

The 49-year-old replaced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in September, with Burton bottom on one point from seven games.

Despite spending just three days outside the drop zone before February, Tuesday's win at Lincoln sealed safety.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of this group of players," Maamria said.

"We had one aim and that was to avoid relegation and stay in the division - and we've done that."

Gassan Ahadme scored the winner against Lincoln - his first goal since returning to the Brewers on loan - to confirm Burton's place in League One next season.

The forward was one of 11 additions Maamria made during the winter transfer window, with the Burton boss praising the influence each has made in keeping the club up.

"At one point we were a mess and to do what we did is unbelievable," Maamria told BBC Radio Derby.

"From the day I took over I knew we had flaws in certain areas and knew we made mistakes in the past. The first thing I thought was that I needed to get the maximum out of the players we had back then.

"Everyone we brought in during January has been a huge help to us."