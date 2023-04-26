Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Ryan Mason (centre) won four and lost three matches during his last spell in charge in 2021 with Tottenham finishing seventh in the league

Interim Tottenham manager Ryan Mason says he expects a "reaction" from his players following Sunday's 6-1 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United.

Christian Stellini, who was also interim boss, was sacked on Monday and Mason appointed for a second time.

Fifth-placed Spurs host fourth-placed Manchester United on Thursday aiming to avoid a third successive league defeat.

"Thursday is a really big game. The focus is to fully prepare for that," said 31-year-old Mason.

"Sunday was disappointing, so I would hope and expect a reaction from the players and everyone in this building."

Defeat at St James' Park was Spurs' heaviest in the league since they lost 5-0 to Liverpool at White Hart Lane in 2013.

Mason, who had a spell as interim coach following Jose Mourinho's sacking in 2021, will take charge for the final six games of this season.

Spurs are searching for a fourth permanent manager in four years since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019.

"It's been relatively easy from my point of view," said former Spurs and England midfielder Mason.

"I feel comfortable and it's part of being involved in football. I have to be ready and I am - I don't doubt that."

Mason worked under interim coach Stellini, who was appointed on 26 March after Antonio Conte's 16-month spell in charge came to an end.

Questions have been raised about the organisation and ownership of Tottenham and fans have criticised chairman Daniel Levy.

Mason said: "We've got six games to try and have a positive little run, but I believe in this group and I believe in this football club as well.

"I've been in in football long enough to know how things can change quickly and a result can change a lot. Hopefully we can transmit that to the pitch."

Tottenham are fifth in the table, six points behind Newcastle in third and United in fourth, although both teams have played fewer games than Spurs.

Tottenham players reimbursed fans the cost of their match tickets after the Newcastle game.

"I'm pleased," Mason said. "Our fans are important to us. We value them.

"The relationship has wavered in recent times but we need them and hopefully they can stick with us."