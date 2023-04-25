Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham goal hero Paul Mullin celebrates with fans after sealing the National League title and promotion

Wrexham will celebrate their National League title and promotion with an open-top bus parade on Tuesday, 2 May.

It will be a double celebration, as the Dragons' women's team clinched promotion to the Genaro Adran Premier by winning their play-off final.

The event is set to start at 18:15 BST and is expected to last around an hour.

A full route will be published ahead of the event and supporters have been invited to pack the town to join the celebrations.

Wrexham sealed the title last Saturday with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood in front of 10,000 ecstatic fans inside the Racecourse Ground, ending a 15-year absence from the Football League.

The Dragons had fought back from the worst possible start, going 1-0 down after 43 seconds, to reward the investment of the Welsh club's owners - Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who spoke of their "unadulterated joy" at the final whistle.

Six days previously the women's team had sealed their rise to the top division in Wales with an edgy 1-0 win over Briton Ferry Llansawel in the play-off final between the winners of the north and south divisions.

Wrexham wrap up their National League campaign on Saturday with a sold-out trip to Torquay United, where the hosts will be battling to save themselves from relegation.