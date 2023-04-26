Alexia Putellas has been named the world's best player for two successive years

Emma Hayes says Chelsea have to "remain calm" but "expect to suffer" against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Thursday.

Chelsea trail 1-0 following the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final so must come from behind.

Barcelona are also boosted by the return of two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas to the squad for the first time in 10 months.

She has recovered from the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injury sustained on the eve of Euro 2022.

"We know every player is fantastic. Hopefully [Putellas' return] adds another 10,000 people to the crowd," said Hayes.

"We're looking forward to playing at this magnificent stadium. At 1-0 there is no doubt, with their history here, we have to be at our very best.

"I have said it time and time again, we have a dressing room of players that want to be in this position. We will give it everything we have got."

Over 65,000 tickets have already been sold for Thursday's second leg at Camp Nou - though that number could increase following the news of Putellas' long-awaited return.

Injury-hit Chelsea remain without regular centre-back pairing Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan along with England international Fran Kirby, while Barcelona and England right-back Lucy Bronze picked up a knee injury in the first leg and it was confirmed on Wednesday she underwent keyhole surgery.

The rise of Barcelona's Alexia Putellas

But despite injuries in both camps, Hayes knows it will be a tough task to overcome a Barcelona side who thrashed them 4-0 in the final two years ago.

"Nobody denies they are a fabulous team with an amazing history, particularly here," added Hayes.

"We have to accept that we will suffer more against Barcelona than anyone else. But we showed in the previous game we can defend.

"We will have to do that at an even higher level and the execution from us with the football has to be better. It's a football match. The game is 1-0. We have a fair and equal chance.

"This is a strength of our team. We are built to cope with the challenges. We like to suffer. We're as prepared as we possibly can be."

Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson hopes to use her experience to thrive on the big stage and is cautious of getting swept away in the history of Camp Nou.

"I've played in these kinds of games, many of them. It feels like another game I want to get through to reach that final," she said.

"I went to Camp Nou when I was 13 with my dad and we saw Chelsea v Barcelona playing. In that sense it feels really cool. That is the bigger picture. But the small picture is it's just another game to get through to the final.

"We really enjoy these challenges. I was excited about the last game and I am for [Thursday]. I know we can do better too which gives me confidence. We know we will have to suffer."