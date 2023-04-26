Fi Morgan netted a treble in Cliftonville's big win over the Candystripes

Glentoran, Sion Swifts and Cliftonville made it two wins from their opening two Women's Premiership games with comfortable victories on Wednesday.

Fi Morgan scored a hat-trick as defending champions Cliftonville thrashed last year's basement side Derry City 9-0.

Sion Swifts defeated newly promoted Ballymena United 6-0.

Kerry Beattie bagged a double as Glentoran cruised to a 6-0 away victory over Mid-Ulster.

Northern Ireland internationals Caragh Hamilton, Nadene Caldwell, Demi Vance and Sam Kelly were also on target as the Glens left the Mid Ulster Complex with all three points and have now scored an impressive 17 goals in the opening two fixtures.

Hamilton found the bottom right-hand corner to open the scoring within the opening 60 seconds for the visitors. Caldwell continued her strong start to the campaign and scored her third goal of the season to double Glentoran's advantage when she latched onto a corner and fired home.

Beattie scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, her first when Annie Timoney played the 20-year-old through on goal and the second a skilful strike from outside the box.

Vance, who returned to the Glens after three seasons away from the side when she played for Rangers and Leicester City, netted the fifth before Kelly outpaced everyone into the box and slotted past Lillie Crooks.

The Glens finished second in last year's Women's Premiership, three points behind Cliftonville, whilst picking up silverware thanks to victories in the Irish Cup and County Antrim Cup finals.

Swifts too strong for Sky Blues

Ballymena, who are back in the top-flight after four years, are still searching for their first points of the season as they were comfortably beaten by Sion Swifts.

It was the perfect start to the game for the Swifts as Cora Chambers opened the scoring within the first minute. Chloe McGlade and Teegan Lynch netted before half-time to give the hosts a comfortable lead at the break.

Ballymena stopper Lucy Winton produced multiple good saves to deny Sion a more comfortable lead but, in the end, they got their fourth on the 86th minute thanks to Lauren Hayne's strong strike. In the final five minutes of the game, Saoirse Healey and Kerry-Anne Brown both scored.

Cliftonville found the back of the net four times in the first half with Morgan opening the scoring in the fifth minute. Northern Ireland internationals Kirsty McGuiness and Marissa Callaghan both scored, meaning they have netted in both of the opening fixtures. Vicky Carleton slotted home the fourth in first half injury time.

The Reds continued to dominate the second half with Morgan grabbing her second of the evening. Claire Shaw and Danielle Maxwell scored within a minute of each other prior to captain Callaghan netting her second. Morgan completed her treble in added time.