Southampton boss Ruben Selles replaced predecessor Nathan Jones in February

Southampton have shown they can compete with anybody and still have hope of avoiding relegation, says Ruben Selles.

Saints are bottom of the Premier League and were denied a first win in seven matches when Bukayo Saka equalised in the 90th minute for Arsenal on Friday.

Selles' side are five points from safety but they have played a game less than Leicester City in 17th place.

"We showed (against Arsenal) where we are and we showed where we want to be," said Saints boss Selles.

"We had some good bits of football there against a great opponent.

"Again, we dropped two points, but it was a spirit that I have been highlighting, that the boys are fighting and are working well during the week to get the result.

"We didn't get the three (points), but we got the sensation that we can compete against anybody and we have been doing that for the last two months."

Saints face fellow south coast side Bournemouth in their next game on Thursday and Selles says he is confident his side can start picking up points.

"We just need to take this energy and the way that we played (against Arsenal)," he said at Wednesday's news conference.

"We will adjust some behaviours because the opponent in front is a different opponent than we had last Friday, but the essence is that our identity should be the same.

"We are still alive (in the survival battle) and we are still there in the fight. We will be there until the very last second, that's for sure, and that is what everybody needs to expect from us."

"We have made some good performances and more than enough to get at least one win from the last four or five matches, but we didn't.

"The performance is there and we need to try to transform that performance into the three points."We just need to make this final bit to get the three points and once we get it, hopefully tomorrow, then is going to be a very different scenario."