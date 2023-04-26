Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano2BarcelonaBarcelona1

Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Barcelona: La Liga leaders suffer surprise defeat

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski in action against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga
Barcelona need four wins from seven games to win La Liga

Leaders Barcelona suffered only their third La Liga defeat of the season as Rayo Vallecano secured a memorable win.

Goals by Alvaro Garcia and Fran Garcia put the mid-table hosts in a commanding position before Robert Lewandowski scored a late consolation.

Barca remain on course to win a first La Liga title since 2018-19, 11 points clear of nearest rivals Real Madrid with eight matches left.

They host fifth-placed Real Betis on Saturday (kick-off 20:00 BST).

Garcia put Vallecano ahead after firing across Marc-Andre ter Stegen before Garcia doubled the lead.

Lewandowski pulled one back after Franck Kessie's shot was blocked, his 18th La Liga goal of the season.

It was Barcelona's first defeat in La Liga since 26 February, while they have won just one of their past four league games.

Line-ups

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1DimitrievskiBooked at 90mins
  • 20Balliu
  • 19Lejeune
  • 5Catena
  • 3García Torres
  • 7Palazón Camacho
  • 17LópezSubstituted forChavarría Pérezat 80'minutes
  • 23ValentínSubstituted forMuminat 89'minutes
  • 18García RiveraSubstituted forSánchez Ponceat 80'minutes
  • 34CamelloSubstituted forde Tomásat 89'minutes
  • 8TrejoSubstituted forCissat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hernández
  • 4Suárez
  • 12Martín
  • 13López
  • 14Sánchez Ponce
  • 15Chavarría Pérez
  • 16Mumin
  • 21Ciss
  • 22Pozo
  • 24Saveljich
  • 25de Tomás
  • 30Morro

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4Araújo
  • 17AlonsoSubstituted forAlbaat 57'minutesBooked at 34mins
  • 28BaldeBooked at 32mins
  • 8PedriSubstituted forKessiéat 68'minutes
  • 21F de JongSubstituted forGarcíaat 79'minutes
  • 30GaviBooked at 36minsSubstituted forTorreat 79'minutes
  • 22RaphinhaBooked at 61mins
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11F TorresSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessié
  • 24García
  • 29Casadó
  • 32Torre
  • 35Riad
  • 36Tenas
  • 41Yamal
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
13,657

Match Stats

Home TeamRayo VallecanoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 2, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 2, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Pep Chavarría tries a through ball, but Raúl de Tomás is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).

  5. Post update

    Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski tries a through ball, but Raphinha is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Pep Chavarría (Rayo Vallecano).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Raúl de Tomás replaces Sergio Camello.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Abdul Mumin replaces Óscar Valentín.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (Barcelona).

  16. Post update

    Salvi Sánchez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2, Barcelona 1. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Franck Kessié (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Torre.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th April 2023

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona31244355114476
2Real Madrid31205665283765
3Atl Madrid31196650232763
4Real Sociedad31167839291055
5Real Betis31147103933649
6Villarreal30145113930947
7Ath Bilbao301371042301246
8Osasuna31128112932-344
9Rayo Vallecano311110103837143
10Girona31118124845341
11Mallorca31117133034-440
12Celta Vigo31109123742-539
13Sevilla30108123745-838
14Real Valladolid30105152648-2235
15Almería3196163853-1533
16Cádiz31711132343-2032
17Getafe31710142941-1231
18Valencia3086163236-430
19Espanyol30610143549-1428
20Elche3127222062-4213
View full Spanish La Liga table

